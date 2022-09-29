Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski staying low-key due to divorce drama

There’s just too much divorce drama for Brad Pitt to handle.

The superstar has been seen out with model Emily Ratajkowski, though they’re not officially dating.

But we’re now told that he’s keeping their friendly relationship low-key — because he and the model are both in the midst of messy public breakups.

“Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend,” a source said.

Pitt, 58, and Jolie, 47, split in 2016 and have since been locked in an ugly battle involving leaked FBI records, allegations of domestic violence, a bitter custody battle and, most recently, a $250 million lawsuit over their French winery.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, 31, filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard amid reports of him cheating. (Bear-McClard has not commented publicly on the allegations.)

So, says a source, “Bratajkowski” is “very casual” at the moment.

“Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce,” said an insider. “He has enough of his own drama.”

A source previously told us the pair have hung out a few times, but Pitt is not seriously dating anyone.

“They have been seen a couple times together,” said a source, adding that he’s also “been seen” with other people in recent months as well. They added, “Stay tuned.”

Ratajkowski just filed for divorce this month. Page Six broke the news in July that the couple were separating after four years of marriage.

Pitt and Jolie were declared single in 2019 and share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14

The former couple are also currently locked in a complicated legal skirmish that involves lawsuits over ownership of Chateau Miraval.

Pitt claims Jolie sold her shares in it to a subsidiary of the massive liquor firm Stoli, without offering him the right of refusal. She claims he attempted to “seize control” “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings.”