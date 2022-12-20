Brad Pitt celebrates 59th birthday with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon continued to fuel dating rumors by celebrating his 59th birthday together over the weekend.

The “Babylon” actor and 32-year-old jewelry company executive were photographed out together in Hollywood, Calif. on Pitt’s birthday on Sunday.

They were snapped getting out of a car before making their way to his festivities.

Pitt was dressed casually for the occasion in slacks and a gray button-up while de Ramon rocked a camel coat with a fur trim.

They first sparked dating rumors in November when they were seen rocking out at a Bono concert together in LA.

Pitt and de Ramon reportedly arrived at the show together before joining up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.

They were photographed holding hands as they enjoyed each other’s company.

And last week, a source told Us Weekly that Pitt is “smitten” with de Ramon.

“Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren’t officially dating,” the insider said. “They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.”

The insider added that the Hollywood star “wasn’t expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines,” but “they are becoming great friends” and will see what “blossoms from there.”

And another source told People that the duo are planning on spending New Year’s Eve together.

The second source told the outlet, “Ines said that Brad is very sweet.”

Romancing celebrities isn’t something new for the certified nutritionist. De Ramon was previously married to “The Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley for three years. They ended things around May 2022.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago,” their rep said in a statement obtained by People in September 2022, adding, “They request privacy at this time.”

De Ramon is currently employed as a vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry and previously worked in the jewelry department at Christie’s for one year.

She resides in California and while her native tongue is French, she is also proficient in German, Spanish, Italian, and English.

Meanwhile, Pitt — who shares six children with Angelina Jolie — has been embroiled in a lengthy divorce battle with the actress since 2019. He was most recently romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski and was also previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005.