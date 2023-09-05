Boy With Missing Intestine: Lagos Assembly begins probe

The Lagos State House of Assembly has begun probe into the alleged disappearance of the intestine of a 13-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

The mother of the patient, Abiodun Deborah, had earlier pleaded with the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to probe the mysterious disappearance of her son’s intestines after undergoing corrective surgery for intestinal obstruction in July at LASUTH.

Abiodun said her son was referred to LASUTH from Obitoks Medical Centre, Alimosho, where he had undergone surgery previously for a ruptured appendix, and another surgery for intestinal obstruction.

She alleged that after the corrective surgery at LASUTH, to her surprise, she was informed by the consultant that her son’s small intestine was missing.

However, reacting, LASUTH denied culpability in the alleged missing intestines of Adebola.

The hospital stated that during the reconstructive surgery that its consultant paediatric surgeon and team carried out, certain strange and shocking findings were observed.

According to LASUTH, the mother of the patient was informed about the findings, “which were obviously from the previous surgeries, but she remained in denial. At the appropriate time, the video will be shown.”

At plenary on Monday, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the issue.

The committee is headed by the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, as chairman. Other members are Temitope Adewale, Steve Ogundipe, Surajudeen Tijani, and Lawal Aina Musibau.

Obasa said it was important to have a system in place to ensure a structure that curtails any challenge that affects institutions in the state, adding that it was, therefore, necessary to get to the root of the problem.

The speaker, however, commended Sanwo-Olu for visiting the boy, and promising to take over the medical care of him.

“It shows the Governor is caring for him to have visited mother and the child at the hospital and the promise he made which gives hope. It is commendable,” Obasa said.