Boy packing sand shot dead by a soldier

A soldier has just shot a boy to death in front of Command Secondary School in Command Junction By Sabo Express Road, Kaduna. The deceased was said to be packing sand in front of the school when the soldier ordered him to stop.

The boy allegedly pleaded to be allowed to pack the sand so as to get something to eat today as the place belongs to nobody. This angered soldier and shouted, ‘Who the hell is this bloody civilian to argue with me?’. As the boy was approaching him, the soldier again said, ‘And you advancing towards me?’ and shot him dead.