Boy, 12, is first secondary school pupil to die in wave of Strep A cases in Uk

A 12-year-old boy has become the first secondary school pupil to die from Strep A as the killer infection spreads across Britain.

The Year 8 student at private Colfe’s School in Lewisham, south east London, was found to have contracted septicaemia caused by Group A streptococcus (GAS), which led to invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).

Another child from the same school is understood to be in hospital.

At least six other children – all of primary school age – are known to have died from the illness which usually only causes mild symptoms.

Health chiefs yesterday warned parents to keep a close eye for symptoms and act quickly after confirming the locations of eight serious Strep A cases.

The outbreak comes off the back of children having spent months in lockdown during the Covid pandemic, which could have lowered their immunity to infections.

In a letter to parents at £15,000-a-year Colfe’s School – seen by the Sun – headmaster Richard Russell said the unnamed pupil’s death was a “huge shock”.

However, he reassured parents the risk to other children remains low, with the school having taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

He said: “Blood tests identified the student had blood poisoning (septicaemia) caused by Group A streptococcus (GAS), which led to invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).

“The GAS bacterium is very common and usually causes mild illness such as scarlet fever, which can be treated with antibiotics.

