



British boxing trainer Joe Gallagher has opened up about his stage four bowel and liver cancer diagnosis at the age of 56. Gallagher, who has shaped the careers of world champions like Natasha Jonas and Anthony Crolla, began his chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed in November.

He expressed his turmoil in an emotional statement: “It’s been a lot to take in over these past few months. I just wanted to carry on as normal as possible while I tried to process thing,” said Gallagher. His statement pressed on the importance of health checks: “I would like to say no matter how busy life gets, your health should always come first.” Adding an urgent plea, he continued, “We can overlook things and put things off because we’re always so ‘busy’, but ultimately there’s nothing more important than your health. I didn’t have any major symptoms, so if you feel something isn’t right, no matter how small, please don’t put it off – please go and get checked, as it could save your life.” He highlighted the unwavering support from his family and fighters, including Natasha Jonas, who is preparing for her bout with Lauren Price on March 7 in London. He added: “I know I have to prioritise my health at this time, yet boxing is giving me that bit of escapism I need right now.

“As I go through my own battle, being around an incredible team of fighters is helping me continue to do what I love. I’ve only just begun my fightback against this disease, there’s still so much I am processing, which is very hard to talk about right now; it’s also a very difficult time for my family and friends too.” Gallagher has had a storied career, training the likes of Natasha Jonas, Lawrence Okolie, and former legends such as Scott Quigg, Liam Smith, and Anthony Crolla. His work in 2015 earned him the prestigious Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year award. That year, he oversaw several high-profile victories, including Quigg’s retention of his WBA junior-featherweight title and Smith’s win and defence of his WBO junior middleweight title.





