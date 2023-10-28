Tonight’s main boxing action comes to you from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, where WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on former UFC double world champion Francis Ngannou in a big-money crossover contest.

The Gypsy King will not be putting his belt on the line in the Middle East as this will be Ngannou’s first professional boxing match and with no established ranking he cannot challenge for the belt.

Instead, Fury will be using the contest as a warm-up for his much-anticipated heavyweight title unification contest with Oleksandr Usyk, which could take place as early as December 23.

There may be no belt up for grabs this evening, but there is still plenty of money at stake. Both fighters are in line for their biggest-ever paydays from a single fight, with Fury reportedly set to walk away with around £41m, while Ngannou will be at least £8m richer.

With an undefeated record, Fury is comfortably the favourite, but Cameroon national Ngannou is said to have the hardest punch in the world and any mistake from the British boxer could land him in serious trouble. The ex-UFC star has also got a true legend of the boxing world in his corner – none other than Iron Mike Tyson, who has been training Ngannou in preparation for his big fight.