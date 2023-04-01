Boxing tonight: Schedules, live streams, times, TV channels for Joshua, Franklin, Jones Jr | Boxing | Sport

1 total views

There are three decent boxing bills for fans to sink their teeth into tonight. Undoubtedly the main attraction, Anthony Joshua returns to the ring for the first time since suffering back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk as he squares off against Jermaine Franklin in London.

Meanwhile, Ramirez and Dogboe battle it out for the vacant WBO featherweight title after former champion Emanuel Navarrete vacated the belt in order to move up to super-featherweight.

Then over the pond in the US, there are two very different offerings in Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis and Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe. Jones Jr and Pettis top a card full of former UFC stars including Vitor Belfort, Ronaldo Souza, Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens – all under Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing banner.

Fight times and live streams

Joshua vs Franklin being broadcasted on DAZN with their coverage starting from 7pm. The event is not a pay-per-view attraction but will require viewers to sign up for the streaming service in order to view it. DAZN has a number of subscription options starting from £9.99 a month. The undercard gets underway at 6pm with the main event following at around 10.30pm.

Jones Jr vs Pettis is available on UFC Fight Pass PPV for a one-off cost of £16.99. The event starts at 1am UK time with main event ring walks following at 4pm.

Ramirez vs Dogboe can be watched on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. All of the action can be live-streamed via the broadcaster’s app and website on all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, mobile phones and laptops. The main card gets underway at 1am followed by the feature attraction at 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning.