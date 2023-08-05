Saturday, August 5, 2023
Boxing tonight: Schedules, live streams, fight times, TV channels for Paul, Diaz, Serrano

Boxing tonight: Schedules, live streams, fight times, TV channels for Paul, Diaz, Serrano


Jake Paul and Nate Diaz square off at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas tonight in a ten-round cruiserweight contest, six months removed from the ‘Problem Child’s’ devastating defeat at the hands of fierce rival Tommy Fury. Paul is aiming to make a statement against Diaz and then run it back with Fury early next year once he has wrapped up his own upcoming clash with KSI.

Amanda Serrano defends her IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO featherweight titles against former world champion Heather Hardy in the co-main event. Meanwhile, hot prospect Ashton Sylve and UFC icon Jeremey Stephens feature on the undercard.

Fight time and live stream

UK customers can watch Paul vs Diaz on the DAZN app. The event is a pay-per-view attraction and will cost existing subscribers £14.99 on top of their monthly plans, starting at £9.99.

The fight can be live streamed via the broadcasters app and website on all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, laptops and mobile phones. DAZN’s coverage starts at 1am BST with the main event ring walks expected to follow at around 4am. Serrano vs Hardy will take to the ring before them at roughly 3.30am.

Full card

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy – for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO featherweight titles

Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran

Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry

Jose Aguayo vs Noel Cavazos

Luciano Ramos vs CJ Hamilton

Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera

Ashton Sylve vs William Silva

Quotes

Paul: “I’m filled with vengeance, ambition, hunger, and drive more than ever before. I have a lot to prove, two chips on each shoulder, and it’s do-or-die for me. Truly, this fight is do-or-die. I have to leave it all on the line and I think it’s the same for Nate Diaz. You know, he’s leaving the UFC on a win.

“He wants to come into this game, make a bunch of money, knock out the YouTuber kid then go back and finish his legacy off. And that’s why this is such an amazing fight. But I just lost, and if he beats me, then where does that leave me? So, it’s two people who can’t lose, who don’t want to lose, who never back down, who keep on fighting. And that’s why this is war and I’m ready for war.”

Diaz told ESPN: “I don’t talk a bunch of s*** like he wants to do, I don’t want to see him talk s*** and go back and forth,” he said. “He said something about me f***ed up at the press conference.

“I’m like, I wasn’t there for no argument. I don’t even want to go to a press conference to argue with nobody. If we’re gonna argue, we’re gonna fight, so let’s just stay the f*** away from each other before the fight, pardon my language.

“I’m in an important point of my career where it’s like, I’m not trying to scare anybody, I’m not trying to fool anybody. If people want to watch, that’d be great. If they don’t, that’s fine too.”



