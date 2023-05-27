Saturday, May 27, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGBoxing tonight: Schedules, live streams, fight times, TV channels for Okolie, Billam-Smith...
BOXING

Boxing tonight: Schedules, live streams, fight times, TV channels for Okolie, Billam-Smith | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Boxing tonight: Schedules, live streams, fight times, TV channels for Okolie, Billam-Smith | Boxing | Sport


British boxing fans are in for a real treat tonight with three blockbuster bills coming from around the United Kingdom. The most high-profile encounter of the evening is a WBO cruiserweight title fight between domestic rivals Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith in the latter’s hometown of Bournemouth.

Okolie picked up the title in 2021 against Krzysztof Glowacki and defends it for a fourth time tonight. Meanwhile, Billam-Smith, the WBO’s No1 contender, has won eight straight since falling to the only defeat of his professional career against Richard Riakporhe.

But the hard-hitting action isn’t limited to the south, up in Manchester Leigh Wood is set to run it back with Mauricio Lara after the Mexican snatched his WBA (regular) featherweight title away from him in dramatic fashion three months ago.

While Belfast plays host to an IBF featherweight clash between reigning champion Luis Alberto Lopez and hometown hero Michael Conlan which promises to produce fireworks. 

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, United Kingdom

Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith – WBO Cruiserweight title

Lee Cutler vs Stanley Stannard

Michael McKinson vs Lebin Morales

Tommy Welch vs Amine Boucetta

Mace Ruegg vs Dean Dodge

Lewis Edmondson vs Petar Nosic

Alireza Ghadiri vs Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira

Sam Eggington vs Joe Pigford

Karriss Artingstall vs Jade Taylor

Isaac Chamberlain vs TBA

AO Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom 

Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood – for WBA (regular) featherweight title

Jack Catterall vs Darragh Foley

Terri Harper vs Ivana Habazin – for WBA (super) super-welterweight title

Campbell Hatton vs Michal Bulik

Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson

Aqib Fiaz vs Costin Ion

Aaron Bowen vs Aljaz Venko 

William Crolla vs Joe Hard

SSE Arena, Belfast, United Kingdom

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan – for IBF featherweight title

Nick Ball vs. Ludomo Lumati

Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski

Conor Quinn vs. Juan Hinostroza

Padraig McCrory vs. Diego Ramirez

Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Ciorceri

William Hayden vs. Jordan Ellison

Kieran Molloy vs. Lesther Espino

Fearghus Quinn vs. Ruben Angulo

Kurt Walker vs. Maicol Velazco

James Freeman vs. Jordan Grannum

Callum Thompson vs. Marian Istrate

Fight times and live streams

The Okolie vs Billam-Smith undercard will begin at 7pm with the main event ringwalks scheduled to go ahead at 10pm. All of the action is being shown live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event and can be live-streamed via the broadcaster’s app and website.

The Lara vs Wood undercard gets underway at 7pm, with the main event following at around 10 pm.The event is set to be on DAZN PPV although no price has been confirmed as of yet. 

Lopez vs Conlan’s undercard starts a touch earlier than the previous two with the fights kicking off at 4pm the ring walks for the main event is scheduled to start at 9pm. The event can be watched on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.





Source link

Previous article
Nigeria Air plane flown into Abuja belongs to Ethiopian Airlines
Next article
Bella Thorne, 25, gets engaged to producer boyfriend, 44, after nine months of dating
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network