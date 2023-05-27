British boxing fans are in for a real treat tonight with three blockbuster bills coming from around the United Kingdom. The most high-profile encounter of the evening is a WBO cruiserweight title fight between domestic rivals Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith in the latter’s hometown of Bournemouth.

Okolie picked up the title in 2021 against Krzysztof Glowacki and defends it for a fourth time tonight. Meanwhile, Billam-Smith, the WBO’s No1 contender, has won eight straight since falling to the only defeat of his professional career against Richard Riakporhe.

But the hard-hitting action isn’t limited to the south, up in Manchester Leigh Wood is set to run it back with Mauricio Lara after the Mexican snatched his WBA (regular) featherweight title away from him in dramatic fashion three months ago.

While Belfast plays host to an IBF featherweight clash between reigning champion Luis Alberto Lopez and hometown hero Michael Conlan which promises to produce fireworks.

