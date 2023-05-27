British boxing fans are in for a real treat tonight with three blockbuster bills coming from around the United Kingdom. The most high-profile encounter of the evening is a WBO cruiserweight title fight between domestic rivals Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith in the latter’s hometown of Bournemouth.
Okolie picked up the title in 2021 against Krzysztof Glowacki and defends it for a fourth time tonight. Meanwhile, Billam-Smith, the WBO’s No1 contender, has won eight straight since falling to the only defeat of his professional career against Richard Riakporhe.
But the hard-hitting action isn’t limited to the south, up in Manchester Leigh Wood is set to run it back with Mauricio Lara after the Mexican snatched his WBA (regular) featherweight title away from him in dramatic fashion three months ago.
While Belfast plays host to an IBF featherweight clash between reigning champion Luis Alberto Lopez and hometown hero Michael Conlan which promises to produce fireworks.
Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, United Kingdom
Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith – WBO Cruiserweight title
Lee Cutler vs Stanley Stannard
Michael McKinson vs Lebin Morales
Tommy Welch vs Amine Boucetta
Mace Ruegg vs Dean Dodge
Lewis Edmondson vs Petar Nosic
Alireza Ghadiri vs Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira
Sam Eggington vs Joe Pigford
Karriss Artingstall vs Jade Taylor
Isaac Chamberlain vs TBA
AO Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom
Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood – for WBA (regular) featherweight title
Jack Catterall vs Darragh Foley
Terri Harper vs Ivana Habazin – for WBA (super) super-welterweight title
Campbell Hatton vs Michal Bulik
Danny Ball vs Jamie Robinson
Aqib Fiaz vs Costin Ion
Aaron Bowen vs Aljaz Venko
William Crolla vs Joe Hard
SSE Arena, Belfast, United Kingdom
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan – for IBF featherweight title
Nick Ball vs. Ludomo Lumati
Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski
Conor Quinn vs. Juan Hinostroza
Padraig McCrory vs. Diego Ramirez
Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Ciorceri
William Hayden vs. Jordan Ellison
Kieran Molloy vs. Lesther Espino
Fearghus Quinn vs. Ruben Angulo
Kurt Walker vs. Maicol Velazco
James Freeman vs. Jordan Grannum
Callum Thompson vs. Marian Istrate
Fight times and live streams
The Okolie vs Billam-Smith undercard will begin at 7pm with the main event ringwalks scheduled to go ahead at 10pm. All of the action is being shown live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event and can be live-streamed via the broadcaster’s app and website.
The Lara vs Wood undercard gets underway at 7pm, with the main event following at around 10 pm.The event is set to be on DAZN PPV although no price has been confirmed as of yet.
Lopez vs Conlan’s undercard starts a touch earlier than the previous two with the fights kicking off at 4pm the ring walks for the main event is scheduled to start at 9pm. The event can be watched on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.