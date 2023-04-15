Boxing tonight: Schedule, live stream, fight time, TV channel for Joyce vs Zhang | Boxing | Sport

Joe Joyce will be hoping to lay down a stern warning to the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury by making light work of fellow big-hitter Zhilei Zhang at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night. Joyce, who won the vacant WBO interim heavyweight strap by knocking out Joseph Parker back in September, could put himself firmly in contention for a world title shot with a convincing victory over Zhang as he looks to continue making solid progress in climbing the heavyweight pecking order.

Joyce remains undefeated after claiming 15 wins from as many professional fights and is the favourite to beat Zhang, although he will need to perform at his very best to stand any chance of coming away with the spoils. His opponent is still reeling from his first defeat at the hands of Filip Hrgovic last summer and will be desperate to redeem himself at the very next time of asking by upsetting Joyce in London.

The giant Chinese fighter tipped the scales at a massive 278lbs at Friday’s weigh-in, while Joyce will be hoping that he retains his ferocious knockout power on Saturday night after coming in at a comparatively slender weight of 256lbs. It remains to be seen what will be next for ‘Juggernaut’ if he manages to get the job done against Zhang, with huge fights against the likes of Fury and Joshua likely to be on the cards, although a shock defeat could see him tumble down the order of priority for the biggest names at the very top of the heavyweight division.

Express Sport takes a look at the key details ahead of the fight, including the best ways to watch the action and the full schedule for what should be an entertaining night at the Copper Box Arena…

