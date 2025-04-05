



Joe Joyce faces Filip Hrgovic on Saturday night as he hopes to return to winning ways. The London-based Olympic silver-medallist currently holds a 16-3 record following his latest defeat to Derek Chisora last July, where he lost via unanimous decision after ten gruelling rounds. At the age of 39, a win this weekend could potentially spring one final attempt at achieving world championship status, having never unified the interim WBO heavyweight title that he won through an eleventh-round knockout of Joseph Parker back in 2022. However, he’ll have to overcome boxing powerhouse Hrgovic if he wants to get back on the winning track – a formidable 17-1 fighter who also enters the ring following a loss, albeit to current IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Despite his impressive record filled with victories over the likes of Mark de Mori, Zhilei Zhang, and Demsey McKean, the 32-year-old is also yet to secure a world heavyweight title.

After missing out on the interim IBF title due to an eighth-round TKO by Dubois in June – which ‘DDD’ unified three months later by defeating Anthony Joshua at Wembley – Hrgovic enters the fray with his own ambitions of securing a full-blown title shot in the near future. Fight enthusiasts will recall that Joyce was originally scheduled to face Dillian Whyte on Saturday, but an injury led to the powerful fighter being replaced by Hrgovic – a man who shared the 2016 Olympic podium with Joyce in Rio after securing bronze for his home country, Croatia, reports the Daily Record. Elsewhere on the card, which is being billed as ‘Heavy Impact’, David Adeleye squares off against Jeamie Tshikeva for the vacant British heavyweight title, while Jack Rafferty, with a record of 25-0, aims to make his third successful defence of his Commonwealth super-lightweight title against rising star Cory O’Regan. With a thrilling event lined up, Express.co.uk provides all the essential details…. What time does Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic take place in the UK? Joyce and Hrgovic are set to headline Queensberry’s ‘Heavy Impact’ card on Saturday, April 5 at Manchester’s Co-Op Live. The main card is expected to start at 7pm, with the main event slated for 10pm – however, these timings may vary depending on how quickly the undercard fights conclude.

How to watch Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic? DAZN is poised to broadcast the full fight card in its entirety, and those wishing to tune in will need an active subscription to the network. Fight fans can secure an Annual Saver subscription from the company for just £83.99 in the United Kingdom at the time of writing, which equates to approximately £1.61 per week. Nevertheless, punters eager to sign up on a yearly basis but pay monthly will be charged £14.99 each month. For those seeking flexibility, there’s the option of a monthly pass that can be axed at any time, costing £24.99 per month. Meanwhile, hardcore fight enthusiasts still have the option of nabbing tickets through Ticketmaster to experience the thrill live.

The full fight card: Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic at heavyweight

David Adeleye vs Jeamie Tshikeva for the vacant British heavyweight title

Jack Rafferty vs Cory O’Regan for Commonwealth super-lightweight title

Delicious Orie vs Milos Veletic at heavyweight

Khaleel Majid vs Alex Murphy at super-lightweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs Cesar Ignacio Paredes at featherweight

Mark Chamberlain vs Miguel Angel Scaringi at super-lightweight

Nelson Birchall vs Rodrigo Matias Areco at welterweight

Ramtin Musah vs Robbie Chapman at light heavyweight

Louis Szeto vs Nabil Ahmed at super-bantamweight

Alfie Middlemiss vs Alexander Morales at featherweight Quotes corner: Joe Joyce: “I know his style and who he’s training with, so I know what to expect. And I’m ready. I’m feeling good in training. My training camp’s gone really well. I brought back some old team members that brought me success from the past, and I’m in good shape.” Filip Hrgovic: “I think his time is finished. He’s 40, and he received a lot of punishment as an amateur and as a professional. That’s just his style, he receives a lot of punches. I think he’s washed out and he’s finished, but anyway, it’s going to be a great fight.”





