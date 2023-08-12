There are two decent boxing bills on tonight for hardcore fans. The first is headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and short-notice replacement Robert Helenius after the Dillian Whyte fight was cancelled due to the ‘Body Snatcher’ failing a pre-fight drugs test. Derek Chisora features on the undercard against American Gerald Washington while Filip Hrgovic and Demsey McKean duke it out in the co-feature attraction for the IBF’s mandatory status. Then over the pond in America, Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO junior lightweight belt against Oscar Valdez in an all-Mexican clash which is expected to produce fireworks. Here, Express Sport provides you with all the details for tonight’s boxing.

Fight times and live streams

The Joshua vs Helenius undercard is set to get underway at 6pm with the main event expected to follow at 10pm. DAZN have broadcasting rights for the show, which is included without any extra charge for existing DAZN customers. Fans can sign up to DAZN for £9.99 per month at DAZN.com or via the DAZN app. The entire event can be live-streamed on the broadcasters app and website on all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, mobile phones and laptops.

Navarrete vs Valdez will be shown on Sky Sports main event from 1am UK time. The main event will then take place at 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning.