Christmas has come early for lovers of boxing this evening as the festive season gets underway with a huge heavyweight bill in Saudi Arabia. They don’t things by halves in Riyadh and the Kingdom Arena will play host to and action-packed fight card that has been titled the ‘Day of Reckoning’.

The special double headline event will feature two of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing, competing in separate fights. Former world champion Anthony Joshua will top the bill when he steps into the ring with Otto Wallin.

British fighter Joshua has previously called out the inactivity of his rivals in this bruising weight division and will look to set an example by attempting to notch his third victory of the year against the Swede.

The other main event show sees Deontay Wilder return to the ring for the first time since October 2022. The American will be keen to demonstrate why he was WBC world champion for five years straight when he takes on New Zealander Joseph Parker.

Joshua and Wilder are big favourites to win their respective fights and if that comes to pass the pair will be on a collision course to face each other earlier next year in a final eliminator match that will determine who gets to challenge either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk for their belts once the pair’s unification battle has been settled.