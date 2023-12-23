Christmas has come early for lovers of boxing this evening as the festive season gets underway with a huge heavyweight bill in Saudi Arabia. They don’t things by halves in Riyadh and the Kingdom Arena will play host to and action-packed fight card that has been titled the ‘Day of Reckoning’.
The special double headline event will feature two of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing, competing in separate fights. Former world champion Anthony Joshua will top the bill when he steps into the ring with Otto Wallin.
British fighter Joshua has previously called out the inactivity of his rivals in this bruising weight division and will look to set an example by attempting to notch his third victory of the year against the Swede.
The other main event show sees Deontay Wilder return to the ring for the first time since October 2022. The American will be keen to demonstrate why he was WBC world champion for five years straight when he takes on New Zealander Joseph Parker.
Joshua and Wilder are big favourites to win their respective fights and if that comes to pass the pair will be on a collision course to face each other earlier next year in a final eliminator match that will determine who gets to challenge either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk for their belts once the pair’s unification battle has been settled.
But Joshua and Wilder are not the only big-ticket names in town this evening.
Also appearing on the impressive fight card is British fighter Daniel Dubious, who after two defeats, has a job on his hands to keep his own world championship ambitions alive. He faces controversial American Jarrell Miller, who is undefeated in 27 fights.
Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur, while Ellis Zorro can take the IBF cruiserweight title with victory over Jai Opetaia.
The European heavyweight title is also on the line, as Agit Kabayel defends his belt against Arslanbek Makhmudov.
‘Day of Reckoning’ full fight card:
Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight – Headline
Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight – Headline
Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight
Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – For Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title
Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight
Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel’s European heavyweight title
Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight
How to watch
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin will be shown live on DAZN Pay Per View, with the premium event coverage starting at 7pm UK time. The event will cost £19.99 to watch on live on DAZN.com or through the DAZN app.
It will also be available on TNT Sports Box Office for the same price of £19.99.
Fight times
Day of Reckoning undercard action will get underway at 5pm UK Time with Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker expected to begin their ringwalks at around 10.30pm. Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin are anticipated to follow suit at around 11.45pm.