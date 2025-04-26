



Tonight, one of the year’s most anticipated events will take place as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn finally face off in the ring. Originally scheduled for October 2022, the fight was postponed just days before due to Benn failing a drugs test. However, after having his suspension lifted in November, the 28-year-old is now cleared to fight on UK soil. Benn’s previous two fights took place in America, where he secured dominant victories over Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson. Meanwhile, Eubank Jr, aged 35, enters this eagerly awaited clash following a crushing knockout win over Kamil Szeremeta last October. So, here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s bouts…. What time does Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn start? The high-profile event is set to unfold live at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The main undercard is expected to kick off around 5pm BST. Benn is slated to make his entrance first at approximately 9.45pm BST, with Eubank Jr following shortly after. The two stars are then expected to touch gloves just after 10pm BST before the first bell rings. The fight should not start later than this but could be brought forward if the undercard fights finish earlier than anticipated. How can I watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on TV or via live stream?

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view in over 200 countries globally. UK fans can access the pay-per-view for £19.95, while it’s priced at $24.99 in the US, and €24.99 in Europe. Sky Sports Box Office will also air the event live in the UK for £19.95. To order the fight on DAZN, click on the link below. You don’t need to be a customer to purchase tonight’s fight. Full fight card, undercard, running order and start times Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn – 10pm After a hiatus of two-and-a-half years, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are finally ready to go head-to-head in the ring. The British boxing stars were initially set to face off back in October 2022, but the bout was called off after Benn tested positive for drugs. Now that his suspension has been lifted, Benn is eligible to fight in the UK again. However, he faces a formidable challenge as ‘The Destroyer’ will be moving up two weight classes to take on Eubank Jr, a seasoned veteran in the boxing world. Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur – 9pm

Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur are preparing to square off for the third time, aiming to definitively settle their rivalry. Their first clash took place in 2020, where Arthur secured a narrow split-decision victory in a thrilling match. They faced each other again a year later, with Yarde delivering a brutal knockout to Arthur in the fourth round in London. Four years on, both fighters are eager to put on another spectacular display on this grand stage. Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna – 8pm It’s been some time since we last saw Liam Smith, also known as ‘Beefy’, in the ring. His previous fight ended in defeat to Eubank Jr back in September 2023. He was set to make a comeback against Josh Kelly last September but had to pull out due to illness. Now, the Liverpudlian is ready to right the wrongs as he goes head-to-head with Aaron McKenna in a high-stakes clash in north London. As for McKenna, the top Irish middleweight contender is looking to deliver a career-defining performance in his most significant fight yet against Smith. Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke – 7pm Viddal Riley, a die-hard Tottenham supporter, has vowed to put on a thrilling performance at his favourite football team’s home ground. After a successful amateur career, the 27-year-old Londoner is slowly making his presence felt on the international stage.

With an unbeaten record in 12 fights, Riley faces a tough opponent in Cheavon Clarke. Intriguingly, the stakes are high as Clarke is a dedicated Arsenal fan, making this a contest for North London dominance. The two cruiserweights will compete for the British title, promising a gripping match. Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton – 6pm Chris Billam-Smith is eager to make a strong comeback after his second career loss to Gilberto Ramirez last November in a WBO and WBA cruiserweight unification bout. Determined to rejoin the world title fray, Billam-Smith is set to take on Brandon Glanton in north London, with a bit of animosity brewing between them. The tension escalated when Billam-Smith snubbed the American during a chance encounter before his 2023 fight with Lawrence Okolie in Bournemouth. However, they are poised to iron out their differences in the upcoming undercard clash. Pre-fight quotes Chris Eubank Jr: “Everything is riding on this. A loss… it would finish me, it would ruin me mentally, emotionally, spiritually. A defeat would be devastating because not only the beef between me and Conor real, and something I wouldn’t be able to stand the defeat of on a personal level. I have to uphold my father’s legacy. Letting him down would probably hurt even more.” Conor Benn: “When he loses, he has to retire. I don’t understand why at this stage of his career why he chooses to fight a welterweight over a world title. I can drop back down and go and get my world title, no problem. I’ll go fight for the WBC title, the WBA, WBO, I think I’m top ranked, top five in almost every governing body. But for him, he’s chasing one thing and that’s the difference between me and him.”





