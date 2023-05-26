Boxing promoter claims fighter failed drug test after ‘applying medication to dog’ | Boxing | Sport

Hanna Gabriels has been ruled out of a second fight with Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight titles after testing positive for a banned substance earlier this month. But the 40-year-old’s promoter Lou DiBella claims his fighter failed the test after applying medication to her dog’s surgically repaired abdomen which contained clostebol, a steroid banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

DiBella told Boxing Scene: “The real victim in this situation is Hanna. She hasn’t had a payday in [25] months and now she’s out of a big fight. Her dog had major abdominal surgery.

“She applied the medication to her dog and that’s how it got in her bloodstream. As soon as she found out that she shouldn’t have touched the medication, she stopped doing it. If I’m wrong, analyze the amounts and show me the amounts in her system that prove she was cycling or micro-dosing or whatever.”

DiBella followed this up by uploading a picture of a stitched-up dog’s abdomen and three medications used to treat the wound. He captioned the post: “Hanna is out because she tested positive for a banned substance. That is how it should work. Period. It should always be strict liability (IT IS NOT). Below pictured is her dog’s site of incision and the veterinary meds she was given to apply to the area. One is a roid. Hence …”