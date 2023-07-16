She was defeated by Jully Porch in the opening round but was brought back for another fight against Ms Danielka, who had been knocked out of the competition by Elle Brooke in her previous outing. As the scorecards were read out and Hemsley was declared the victor, the 22-year-old lifted up her top in celebration – much to the surprise of onlookers.

One fan (@SwipeGameplay) tweeted: “#daniellahemsley surely a lawsuit is on its way. You can’t do a stunt like that live on tv/streaming especially if kids are watching too and a company like DAZN. Even contracts have behaviour things written in them so doubt it’s worth it.”

Another (@YTBoxingHub4L) wrote: “Daniella Hemsley is a disgrace to the boxing community. Despite KingPyn’s decline, DAZN was kind enough to endorse the tournament and ultimately save the show but she just had to ruin it by flashing her t***** to the whole world. Kids watching must be traumatized. #KingPynSF.”