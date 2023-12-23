Frank Sanchez maintained his unbeaten record with an emphatic win over Junior Fa in the opening fight of the night. The Cuban Flash stopped his rival with a flurry of punches at the end of round seven, condemning Fa to his third defeat in his last four bouts.

Filip Hrgovic also impressed with a first-round win over Mark de Mori, who looked rattled by the first punch and was simply unable to cope with the power of his opponent. Hrgovic, the mandatory challenger to the IBF heavyweight title held by Oleksandr Usyk, has now stopped 14 of the 17 opponents he has faced in his career.

British hopeful Ellis Zorro was up next but failed to pull off a huge upset against Jai Opetaia, who knocked out his rival with a sickening right hand in the opening round. The man from Lewisham was sent crashing to the canvas as he suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of the world’s finest cruiserweight.

There was a massive shock in the fourth bout of the evening as Agit Kabayel secured a brilliant win over Arslanbek Makhmudov, who was floored twice by a couple of powerful body shots. The latter had won all of his previous fights and was the heavy favourite to beat Kabayel, who produced the best showing of his career to earn a famous victory against the odds.

Daniel Dubois is about to get underway against the unbeaten Jarrell Miller, who is fighting three years after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.