



Boxing icon ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley has suggested that Mike Tyson still possesses the power to inflict serious damage on Jake Paul, as the two are set to face off next month. The showdown between Paul and Tyson is scheduled for Friday, November 15 at the ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a potential audience of up to 90,000 spectators. Tyson’s last professional fight was in 2005 when he was defeated by Kevin McBride, while his most recent bout was an exhibition match against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr in 2020. On the other hand, 27 year old Paul triumphed over ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry in July in his latest fight. Despite the November date, the pair were initially meant to settle their differences in July. However, Tyson had to withdraw and delay his comeback due to an inflamed ulcer.

Tyson was advised by his doctors to cease training, but he has since returned to the gym and asserts he will be prepared to take on ‘The Problem Child’ in November. Since the fight’s confirmation, several members of the boxing community have criticised the decision to proceed with it even after Tyson’s initial withdrawal. Some also believe that Paul is setting himself up for another easy victory against a combat sports legend who is past his prime. Even at 58, some believe ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson retains his knockout power, and one solid punch could spell the end for Paul. Among these believers is Shane Mosley, who has trained Paul and understands the ring dynamics. Speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Mosley said: “If Mike really hits Jake, Mike can really hurt Jake, and I know what Mike can do and what Jake can do,” and “I don’t think Jake really understands how hard Mike can hit. Mike is 58, but these are two-minute rounds and all fighters have pride. I don’t think Mike will be going in there to lose to Jake Paul. Jake thinks he can take a shot.

“In the first five or six rounds, and what makes this so fun, is that getting hit by Mike Tyson is dangerous, very dangerous. Jake will have to tire Mike out. Jake will need to understand how these punches will come at him. “People need to understand that a bar fight between two guys is one thing, a professional fighter, especially a former world champion, regardless of age, is still a very dangerous man who can seriously hurt you. I don’t know how long they would be able to hurt you [laughs], but these are punches from people who have been throwing punches all their lives.” Ahead of next month’s highly anticipated match, ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson has sparked health concerns after revealing difficulties in walking post a six-round sparring session. The boxing legend, who has openly described himself as a ‘junkie’, also disclosed his routine use of cannabis and micro-dosing on magic mushrooms for recovery purposes, even claiming to have been under the influence during his last bout with Jones Jr.

In a candid chat with Jimmy Kimmel, Tyson was quizzed about his plans to be high for the upcoming fight against Paul. His response: “I’m going to be so high off life, yeah.” Pressed further by Kimmel on whether he’ll be using marijuana, Tyson admitted: “That’s a possibility, too.” This prompted Kimmel to jest: “Oh no my bet is getting lower as we talk.”





