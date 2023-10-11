



Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather has thrown his support behind Israel as the bitter war with Hamas continues to develop. The 15-time world champion has arranged for a private jet to fly vital supplies to Israel in an aid effort intended to help fighting Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

The plane will ship food, water and bulletproof vests that are for both the military and civilians, according to TMZ. The 46-year-old’s allegiance to Israel was confirmed when he posted a message of support on social media. He wrote on Instagram: “I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! “I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. “God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!”

The Instagram message was accompanied by a photograph of Mayweather on a previous trip to Jerusalem. The fragile relationship between Israel and Palestine was thrown into chaos on Saturday when the Palestinian militant group Hamas shocked the world with an all-out assault on Israel. Hundreds of fighters waged war on communities living near the Gaza Strip. According to the BBC, at least 900 Israelis have been killed while Hamas has also taken dozens of soldiers and civilians, including women and children, hostage. Over 700 Palestinians have also been killed after Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes in response. Israel is believed to be preparing a ground operation into Palestine, with a mass of soldiers gathering at the border.

Mayweather is one of a number of celebrities who have thrown their support behind Israel at the start of what could be another long-running war in the Middle East. Ivanka Trump, Madonna and Natalie Portman have all posted messages of support for the Jewish state. Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, converted to Judaism when she married Orthodox Jew Jared Kushner in 2009. She wrote in an Instagram story: “Love and prayers for the people of Israel.” Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko also posted support for Israel on his Instagram page but has since restricted access to his profile for the public after the Ukrainian received abuse for his message.









Source link