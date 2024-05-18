



Boxing fans believe that they may have spotted an issue with Tyson Fury that could ultimately cost him against Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit sustained a cut near his eye in February before the initial fight was scheduled, and the wound does not appear to have entirely healed.

Fury is set to fight Usyk on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia in one of the most heavily anticipated bouts in recent boxing history. The undisputed heavyweight showdown is set to be a sensational spectacle, with tactics expected to play a key role in how the fight pans out. Fury has insisted that he is ‘ready’ for the fight after weighing in, though some eagle-eyed boxing fans aren’t sure if that truly is the case after zooming in on some pictures of The Gypsy King in the days before the clash. Concerns have been raised online that Fury’s eye could cause him a big issue against Usyk as there is still scar tissue present after his sparring accident. The 35-year-old required 11 stitches in February after a sparring accident – which prompted the fight to be moved to Saturday night.

There are suspicions that Usyk may target Fury’s eye as a result of the damage in the hope of securing a TKO, with Derek Chisora also revealing that he believes the recent injury could prove decisive in how the fight pans out. He told TNT Sports: “The last time Tyson was here, he was sparring and got cut. And I know for a fact, it doesn’t matter who you are, that thing hasn’t healed properly. He hasn’t been sparring, so he’s probably doing more cardio.

“So I think Oleksandr and his team, they’re going to aim for that eye, and that eye is going to open up. I think the eye will open up in round three or four. On top of that, he doesn’t do well with southpaws. Fury and his team have claimed that they believe the matter is behind them, but ex-boxer Evander Holyfield has told the Daily Mail that the problem will play into the tactics of the bout. He said: “ Tactically, you have to keep your hands up to make sure you are protecting that area during the rest of the fight. Usyk will target that area, that’s boxing. If I think that could throw you off, I am going to do it. I am going to hit you with six points, I am going to hit you with eight points. You aren’t thinking about anything else other than not letting him get the better of you!’.”





