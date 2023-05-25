Boxing fans’ ‘most anticipated fight’ since Mayweather vs Pacquiao | Boxing | Sport





A belt-unifying contest to confirm the world’s undisputed welterweight champion could be the biggest fight since Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao. That’s the view of boxing fans on social media as the on-off duel between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr finally looks to have been given the go-ahead.

According to ESPN, the two welterweight belt holders will come face-to-face on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With a professional record that reads 39-0, 30KOs, Crawford holds the WBO belt, while Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) currently possesses the other three major titles at welterweight. The hotly anticipated match-up will be broadcast live on Showtime PPV and will earn both fighters a guaranteed eight figures on the night. Furthermore, a bidirectional rematch clause is included in the deal, which can be triggered within 30 days of the fight date, but must take place before the end of 2023. The potential rematch would be part of Crawford’s two-match deal with PBC, but if both fighters won one fight each, a trilogy fight is expected to be scheduled.

The news has whetted the appetites of boxing fans on social media, who were quick to draw comparisons with ‘Fight of the Century’ Mayweather v Pacquiao, which also took place in Las Vegas, back in 2015. @3AMSOUNDS Tweeted: “Crawford/spence > Mayweather/pac. They’re fighting younger & the styles match up way better. Gonna be a true battle of will. Either man can truly win.” @Xplicit1ne wrote: “IF it happens I think Crawford vs Spence will definitely be a better fight than the Mayweather vs Pacquiao fight.” @MrAmazin91 added: “This Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford fight is the biggest fight since Mayweather vs Pacquiao. I hope they truly get this deal signed so I can book my trip. I will definitely be in attendance. I got the Big Fish by decision.”

Other fans were happy to point out that Crawford (35) v Spence (33) would be a superior fight because the pair are still younger than Mayweather (38) and Pacquiao (36) were in 2015. @Diesel9986 Tweeted: “Crawford & Spence are unifying titles and aren’t too old yet. Mayweather/Pacquiao was 10 years too late. This fight is 5 years late but not too late to have a trilogy out of this” @rubengomz619 added: “Mayweather vs Paq was waaaay more anticipating…but Spence vs Crawford are in their primes.” Crawford is considered the slight favourite, topping EPSN’s pound-for-pound rankings, with Spence placed fourth on the list. The latter has had to deal with controversy away from the ring as well. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving while intoxicated after crashing his Ferrari at speed in 2019.









