



WBO interim super-welterweight champion Tim Tszyu has undergone successful surgery after his arm was brutally savaged by a dog. The Australian fighter, who is the son of Ricky Hatton’s former opponent Kostya Tszyu, has now been left sweating on whether his title defence against Carlos Ocampo on the Gold Coast can go ahead next month.

Tszyu’s team remain confident the bout will take place despite the worrying setback, which has caused disruption to the Aussie’s training regime. Glen Jennings, who is Tszyu’s manager, said in a statement: “The wound was superficial. The post-surgical report is all good. “There is no doubt that Tim will be ready and 100 per cent healthy and focused to take on Carlos Ocampo on June 18.” Australian boxing fans in particular have been fearful that the contest may now be postponed or delayed.

Tszyu is making great strides in his career and is quickly emerging as one of Oceania’s lead boxing stars behind Joseph Parker and George Kambosos Jr. He has won all 22 of his professional contests to date so far and 16 of those victories have come via knockout. The latest of which was an impressive stoppage of Tony Harrison, a fighter who is widely respected in the super-welterweight division after inflicting the first defeat of Jermell Charlo’s career. No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose is also adamant the June 18 showdown will be taking place, meaning Tszyu’s recovery seems to be firmly on track despite his trauma.

Rose said compassionately: “Like everyone, I was shocked and worried when I first heard the news. “It’s certainly not the ideal preparation anytime a fighter ends up in hospital a few weeks out from world title fight but the best news right now is that Tim is doing ok. “He has the best and most experienced team around him in world boxing. “They have reassured me he’ll be more than ready on June 18 to take on Ocampo. If they’re confident, I’m confident.”

Should Tszyu get through the bout unscathed, he finally looks set to lock horns with undisputed world champion Charlo. The pair were previously scheduled to fight but the American was forced to withdraw from proceedings after injuring his hand. Tszyu's opponent Ocampo was last in action back in April 2022 when he beat Sergio Garcia via unanimous decision in Las Vegas.









