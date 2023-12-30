Tributes have come pouring in for deceased super-middleweight prospect Cem Kilic. The Turkish boxer, who competed on Tyson Fury’s undercard back in June 2019 when the Gyspy King defeated Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand, was found dead over the holiday season. He was just 29 years old.
Turkish Boxing Federation president Eyup Gozgec announced on Friday: “We have learned the news of the death of one of our former national boxers. We wish patience to the grieving relatives. Rest in peace.”
Kilic’s former manager, Shane Shapiro, added: “Never thought I would be writing something like this right now. I am in shock. RIP Cem Kilic, the first fighter that took a chance on me, someone who moved from Germany to Los Angeles, lived with me for 7 years and was part of my family. Those who know, know.
“Me and Cem were always side by side… we had so many highs and lows, and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the memories we made together will never fade. You will always be remembered… RIP ‘Champ’ Cem Kilic. We went to war together.”
Kilic ended his career with a record of 17-1 (11KOs). The sole blemish on his otherwise flawless record was handed to him by Terence Crawford’s stablemate Steven Nelson back in January 2020. Kilic quickly got back on the horse and recorded three straight wins before his untimely death.
He last fought in August 2022, beating Marco Delgado (7-3) at the Quiet Cannon Country Club, Montebello via unanimous decision. Arguably the best win of Kilic’s career came in September 2018 when he took DeAndre Ware’s undefeated record on a Showtime card headlined by Devin Haney and Juan Carlos Burgos.
But the biggest bill Kilic was a part of was Fury’s bout with Schwarz where the then-undefeated starlet stopped Martez McGregor in the eighth and final round after being downed in the opening stanza.
Kilic was born on June 6, 1994, in Neustadt, Germany. He later relocated to the United States at the age of 19 and resided in Sherman Oaks, California at the time of his death.