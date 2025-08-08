



Japanese boxed Shigetoshi Kotari has tragically passed away after losing consciousness following a title fight against Yamato Hata on August 2. The 28-year-old was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, but has since succumbed to his injuries. On August 4, a press release from the Japan Boxing Commission confirmed that both Kotari and fellow fighter Hiromasa Urakawa had undergone craniotomies after their respective bouts. It did not offer much of an update on their conditions, but stated that both were under observation.

JBC regulations state that any boxers who require craniotomies are automatically placed in retirement and are no longer allowed to compete professionally. But, in Kotari’s case, the news is much worse after the World Boxing Organisation was among those to mourn his heartbreaking passing on Friday. A WBO statement read: “Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari. The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight. “A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community.”

Kotari and Hata had fought out a draw in their OPBF Super Featherweight Title outing, which lasted 12 three-minute rounds. The super featherweight – born in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan and fighting out of Sagamihara, Kanagawa, Japan – boasted a record of eight wins, two draws and two losses. He was on a two-fight win streak ahead of his battle with Hata, having defeated Riki Hamada and Jonniel Laurente by unanimous decision in November 2024 and May 2025. After Kotari and Urakawa’s emergency surgeries, Secretary-General Tsuyoshi Yasukawa announced changes are set to be enforced by the JBC.

Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) title bouts will switch from the current 12 rounds to 10 rounds going forward. But it will mean very little as Japanese boxing mourns one of its fighters in a tragic turn of events. Boxing News paid tribute, writing: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari due to injuries sustained in his August bout against Yamato Hata. Boxing News sends our condolences to his loved ones.” BoxingScene shared: “BoxingScene are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Japanese junior lightweight Shigetoshi Kotari due to injuries sustained in his August bout against Yamato Hata. Rest in Peace, champ.”





