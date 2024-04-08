



David Benavidez has issued a public apology for making a ‘complete fool’ of himself during a live TV interview after drinking too much alcohol. The Mexican fighter was ringside to watch stablemate Diego Pacheco earn a unanimous decision victory over Shawn McCalman in Las Vegas.

During a break between rounds, Benavidez was asked for his thoughts on the action by DAZN reporter Chris Mannix but appeared to be slightly worse for wear. He took a swig from a plastic bottle before slurring his way through the interview, with his apparent drunkenness causing a stir on social media. Benavidez later took to Instagram to apologise to his fans, explaining that he had ‘one too many drinks’ while attending the fight and was not proud of how he came across on TV. He wrote: “I just want to take this time to apologise to all my fans and to the people who saw me last night drunk. I had one too many drinks and made a complete fool of myself. This will never happen ever again.”

Benavidez, a three-time WBC super middleweight champion, is scheduled to fight in July but is yet to confirm who his next opponent will be. He has recently been calling out Canelo Alvarez but recently suggested that a bout will not happen as a result of his rival demanding too much money. “With Canelo, it’s that bulls***,” he told The Fresh and Fit Podcast while discussing the possibility of a fight being made. “I won’t bow my knee to anybody because I’ve earned my shot. This fight isn’t happening because he wants $150million [£118.7m]. That’s telling me he’s scared.

“He gave the opportunity to Jaime Munguia, who hasn’t done anything. The excuse Canelo gave was: ‘Oh, because he’s been really respectful’. Like bro, get the f*** out of here. I don’t think the Canelo fight is going to happen so I’ve got to move on. “These guys at 175 pounds [Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, who beat Canelo in 2022] are some killers. Now my mind is 100 per cent focused on them. If I have nothing to offer, then why are you demanding that you get 150-200 million to fight someone who isn’t worth anything? “Hopefully, after you make that 150 million, you have enough left over to buy a pair of nuts.”





