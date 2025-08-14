



Nikita Tszyu has revealed that he has become a ‘cannibal’ as he prepares to fight Lulzim Ismaili later this month. The boxer will need to be at his very best to get the better of his unbeaten opponent, and he will be hoping that his new diet can aid his training. Tszyu has opened up on his change in nutritional sources thanks to his wife Nikita Bedwell. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this month, named Curiosity, and the birth has allowed Tszyu to change his diet.

The Australian is eating his wife’s placenta in capsule form as part of his training programme, and he already feels like he is benefitting from the change in diet, in a trend which is sweeping through his homeland. Speaking on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat & Woodsy, Tszyu explained: “I just had a baby. And my wife… we freeze-dried her placenta and I’ve been supplementing on her placenta recently… in tablet form.

“I’ve technically become a cannibal. It’s actually like a superpower. I’ve done tests with my sparring – days where I’ve had it and days where I haven’t – and it feels like I got all this crazy amount of energy.” Tszyu was then probed on whether he is also including breastmilk in his diet as part of his plans, to which he confirmed. Asked if he had tried it, he replied: “I have, I have.”

The host then interjected to talk up the health benefits of breastmilk, saying: “They reckon breast milk is the best thing you can have! It’s so good for you, so clean.” Tszyu then replied: “Yeah, and it’s delicious as well!” Consuming placentas is a growing trend in America, with mothers usually consuming them as part of their postpartum recovery. The practice dates back to Chinese medicine, though studies are yet to wholeheartedly agree that there are benefits to eating them. Nevertheless, Tszyu is pleased with how his body is reacting to eating the dried-out placenta, though he has revealed that preparing for the bout with Lulzim has tested him when it comes to cutting weight. He said: “’I will literally sit there at night in bed looking at videos for an hour. Just food videos. It doesn’t matter what food it is, even the craziest barbecues, yucky pizzas… I’m just like ‘Oh, yes’”





