



David Light is receiving treatment in hospital after suffering a mild stroke just weeks after his defeat at the hands of Lawrence Okolie in March, according to reports. The man from New Zealand was outpointed by his British rival in Manchester as they battled for the WBO cruiserweight title, with Okolie earning a unanimous decision after failing to stop Light inside the distance.

Light is said to have sought medical attention after becoming unwell following his return to New Zealand after the fight, although an initial CT scan was clear and he was diagnosed with delayed concussion before being discharged. However, continued symptoms led to Light being admitted to Waitakere Hospital on April 17 and it has since been confirmed via an official statement released by Peach Boxing that he suffered a mild stroke. “David reported no ill effects in the aftermath of the bout and returned home to New Zealand on April 1,” the statement reads. “On April 5, David began feeling unwell and sought medical attention. He underwent a CT scan, which was clear. He was diagnosed with delayed concussion and discharged. “David continued to have symptoms and on April 17 he was admitted to Waitakere Hospital. A second CT scan was also clear. David then received a contrast CT scan, which revealed a blood clot. David underwent surgery that night for ‘clot retrieval’. JUST IN: Tyson Fury receives new July fight offer despite Andy Ruiz Jr leaks

“He has been diagnosed as suffering a mild stroke and is now recovering. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery, however it will be some time before David is well enough to conduct media interviews. David and his family have requested privacy at this time. Thank you for respecting those wishes.” Light’s trainer, Isaac Peach, went on to admit that it has been difficult to watch the 31-year-old’s post-fight struggles but insisted that he is firmly on the road to recovery after a turbulent few weeks in his native New Zealand.

"It's really hard for all of us to see him like that," said Peach. "He's a guy who is around every day and for something like this to happen is devastating for the gym. "I don't have information of what's happening in the hospital, all I know is David's going really well. Each day I see him he's getting better. He's talking, he's smiling, he's laughing." Light boasts an impressive professional record of 20 wins from 21 fights, with his sole defeat coming at the hands of Okolie in Manchester two months ago. Follow our new Express Sport page on Instagram here.









