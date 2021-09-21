NEWS
Botched WAEC: Relief for South East candidates as FG reschedules exams
Candidates in the South East who missed the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) will be given another opportunity to write the examination, the Federal Ministry of Education has said.
Permanent secretary of the ministry, Mr. Sonny Echono, who stated this while monitoring some examination centres in Abuja yesterday frowned at the disruption of ongoing examinations at some centres in the South East.
Some persons suspected to be enforcing the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) on Mondays had invaded schools in the South East chasing out students and teachers from examination halls.
Echono, however, said the ministry of education would put modalities in place to ensure that candidates who missed the examination are given the opportunity to write their missed papers. He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination in other centres across the country.
“We are pleased that around the country, examinations are going on peacefully. We have a total of over 19,000 exams centres across the country with over 1.57million registered candidates. Besides the disruptions we had on September 13 in the South East where some candidates were stopped from doing the exams, it is a peaceful examination. We are complying with all standards and ethics of examinations, we are pursuing very hard more cases, incidence or possibilities of examinations malpractice because we have a zero tolerance for examinations malpractice. We shall punish any person found culpable and ensure that sanity is restored in our system.”
Echono said the ministry did not encounter challenges in preparing students for the examinations, aside the COVID-19 pandemic. He said though some schools were closed in states due to COVID-19 pandemic, alternative arrangements were made especially for exit classes to take the examination.
Storey building collapses in Ondo
One woman has been pulled out dead from the debris of a collapsed storey building in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
The building located at Fanibi junction was said to have collapsed at around 3am when occupants were asleep.
An eyewitness said the body of the deceased was pulled at about 6am while five others have been rescued alive.
Efforts were on to rescue other occupants as at press time.
Details shortly…
New LASU VC woos staff, students
The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has urged all members of staff and students to support and cooperate with her administration for peace to continue to reign in the institution.
She assumed office, yesterday, accompanied by the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof.Oyedamola Oke, and other university management staff.
Students and members of staff gathered in front of the university’s senate building to welcome Olatunji-Bello with songs to express their joy over her appointment.
After months of heightened expectations by stakeholders, the governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on September 16 appointed Olatunji-Bello as the ninth Substantive Vice Chancellor of LASU.
Olatunji-Bello, while addressing the staff and students, sought their support for peace to continue to reign for the good of the university.
“Staffs and students welfare are uppermost on my mind, and this administration will create more opportunities for everyone’s advancement.
“Your welfare is important to me, we will ensure that the learning environment is conducive and competitive by providing infrastructure.
“We will also ensure that university scholars awards are revamped, all university scholars will get 50 per cent refund of their school fees yearly. The new slogan is now: “We Are LASU, We Are Great,” Olatunji-Bello said.
Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities – Lagos State University (ASUU-LASU) has urged the new VC to reconcile all aggrieved members of staff who might have been offended in the process of her selection. ASUU-LASU Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, in a statement, said the reconciliation became necessary to avoid any victimisation or tyranny between the academic and the non-academic staff of the institution.
“We are convinced that it is under such an atmosphere of peace that the great achievements we have recorded over the years will be improved upon,” he said.
Coup attempt fails in Sudan -Report
A coup attempt in Sudan “failed” early Tuesday, state media reported, as the country grapples with a fragile transition since the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir.
Top military and government sources told AFP that the attempt involved a group of officers who were “immediately suspended” after they “failed” to take over the state media building.
“There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it,” state television said, without elaborating.
Senior member of Sudan’s ruling body, Taher Abuhaja, said “an attempt to seize power has been thwarted.”
Another senior ruling body member, Mohamed al-Fekki said: “Everything is under control and the revolution is victorious.”
Traffic appeared to be flowing smoothly in central Khartoum, AFP correspondents reported, including around army headquarters, where protesters staged a mass sit-in that eventually led to Bashir’s ouster in a palace coup.
Security forces did however close the main bridge across the Nile connecting Khartoum to its twin city Omdurman.
– Two years under transition –
Sudan is currently ruled by a transitional government composed of both civilian and military representatives that was installed in the aftermath of Bashir’s April 2019 overthrow and is tasked with overseeing a return to full civilian rule.
The August 2019 power-sharing deal originally provided for the formation of a legislative assembly during a three-year transition, but that period was reset when Sudan signed a peace deal with an alliance of rebel groups last October.
More than two years later, the country remains plagued by chronic economic problems inherited from the Bashir regime as well as deep divisions among the various factions steering the transition.
The promised legislative assembly has yet to materialise.
The government, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has vowed to fix the country’s battered economy and forge peace with rebel groups who fought the Bashir regime.
In recent months, his government has undertaken a series of tough economic reforms to qualify for debt relief from the International Monetary Fund.
The steps, which included slashing subsidies and a managed float of the Sudanese pound, were seen by many Sudanese as too harsh.
