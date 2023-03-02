Thursday, March 2, 2023
HomeSPORTSBorussia Dortmund ‘interested’ in Liverpool outcast in fresh Jude Bellingham twist
SPORTS

Borussia Dortmund ‘interested’ in Liverpool outcast in fresh Jude Bellingham twist

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
18
Borussia Dortmund ‘interested’ in Liverpool outcast in fresh Jude Bellingham twist

Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Naby Keita is growing as they search for a replacement for expected summer departure Jude Bellingham.

The Liverpool outcast is out of contract in the summer and is unlikely to put pen to paper on a new deal. Instead, the Reds are set to revamp their midfield options amid a disappointing season, with Bellingham their top target.

He has scored 10 goals and notched six assists so far this campaign for Dortmund, as well as stepping up to be one of their vice captains. His performances have drawn the eye of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

But the Reds may now have an advantage in the race to sign the England international. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Dortmund are one of the clubs eyeing a move for Keita.

The Guinean international is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club now, with his deal at Anfield expiring in less than six months. It is said both Keita and Liverpool have already decided to move on from each when that contract ends.

Keita’s camp have ‘noted’ interest from Dortmund, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig as they explore options for his next destination. The Black and Yellow are looking for Bellingham’s replacement, with the Englishman almost certain to depart.

Dortmund will face strong competition from Inter, though, with the Serie A side likely to be restricted to a limited budget in the summer. They have already held talks with Keita’s representatives over a potential move.

The interest from Dortmund in Keita adds a fresh twist to the Bellingham saga, with Liverpool pushing hard to sign the midfielder. Keita meanwhile has seen his opportunities steadily decrease over the course of this season.

He has started just three games in the Premier League, with Liverpool’s eyes increasing on the future. Boss Jurgen Klopp has frequently spoken highly of Bellingham and labelled him an “exceptional” talent back in December.

“I don’t like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional,” Klopp said.

“If you mention to someone who has no clue about football, or who knows about football and has not watched it for a while (and ask) ‘How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?’, I don’t think anyone would get even close to his age.

“They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so maturely. He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional. With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn.

“So, yes, he is a really good player. What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund. Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it.”

Previous article
Madonna’s ‘romance’ with Josh Popper is just for show: source
Next article
Avril Lavigne parties with Tyga in Paris after Mod Sun breakup
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Artur Cunha on Advertise With Us
Miguel Ramos on Contact Us
Orlando on VIDEO: Nigerian man strangled to death by his Italian girlfriend in Italy
Online Editor on Why should you drink water while having sex!
Ntiense Aniekan Friday on Why should you drink water while having sex!
Babs Ajayi on Nigeria drags UK’s crime agency to court over £150m Abacha loot
Lanre on Lagos APC Exco member rejects Oshodi LG Chairman New Year rice gift (VIDEO)
Wale on Gov. Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in London
Uche on These apps are good for cheating
Kunle on Meet the baby born with three 4-5s
Wasiu on JAMB releases new schedule for candidates of delisted centres
Jumoke Arogundade Rook on #EndSARS protesters’ lawyer joins Baba Ijesha’s defence team
Tola on Vacancies at Kings University (KICC University), Ode- Omu, Osun State
PST PETER OWOICHO on Presidency clarifies letter to the Senate on SGF
PST PETER OWOICHO on New photo of President Buhari in London emerges
Don Egwuatu on British man, 20, officially announce he is pregnant
The Phoenix on Buhari, Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Niger Delta leaders in Aso Rock
The Phoenix on Senate claims Buhari ‘body language’ deterring investments
PST PETER OWOICHO on APC senators ‘unite’ at Saraki’s house
GANI on Oshodi Comprehensive High School celebrates 35th anniversary reunion
linkhadj on Nigerian drug dealer executed in Indonesia laid to rest in his multi-million naira mansion
Onono Barakat on Saraki renovates late Rashidi Yekini’s house, boosts mother’s business
Bonnie on Ghanaian pastor accuses TB Joshua of stealing his prophecy
Pst Owoicho Ukangini on My Ministers, other officials are being blackmailed – Buhari
UCHE MEDICAL COMPLEX ABA on PHOTOS: Buhari Hotels and Restaurants Discovered in India
the phoenix on PDP reacts to AMCON’s takeover of Ben Murray-Bruce’s businesses
abang on Jonathan is far better than Buhari – Fani Kayode
Oyeniyi Samson Oluseyi on Vacancies at Kings University (KICC University), Ode- Omu, Osun State
Pastor Peter Ukangini Owoicho. on CCT Trial: Saraki hires US, Israeli forensic experts
Musa Aliyu on Seven ex-governors, others to lose loot kept in Dubai
MESHAC AVITIN on Fed Govt shortlists 21 for NIPOST Post Master General
fruitful on I’m in touch with PDP defectors – Sheriff
Jojiordain on IGP warns Biafra agitators against carrying firearms
Jojiordain on IGP warns Biafra agitators against carrying firearms
GIFT OPUDA on Jonathan is corrupt, he should be probed – CAN
adamu lawal on New guidelines for pre-retirement pension withdrawal out
Oseni Olawale on Vacancies at Kings University (KICC University), Ode- Omu, Osun State
Jojiordain on Biafra: Military warns MASSOB, vows to crush acts of sabotage
EMMA BABA on S’ Court Rulings: PDP Governors, Okupe lambast Oyegun
Jojiordain on Kanu: Pro-Biafra militants free hijacked vessel, holds 5 crew members hostage
Adeloye on Vacancies at Kings University (KICC University), Ode- Omu, Osun State
Adejumo on Vacancies at Kings University (KICC University), Ode- Omu, Osun State
adesopo on Vacancies at Kings University (KICC University), Ode- Omu, Osun State
muhammadndaliman835@gmail.com on Biafra: Uwazuruike announces indefinite postponement of fasting, prayer, election
ntenoutcep on LG boss dies 48 hours after inauguration
Abraham Anchaver on Dasuki names ex-governors, PDP chiefs in $2b deals
Pastor Peter Ukangini Owoicho. on DSS re-arrests Dasuki at prison gate
Agabus Elijah Auta on CAN endorses Mark for rerun
Uduze Matthew on Kogi Poll: Tinubu Insists On Faleke
PERE DAN on Bayelsa poll: Tension as Delta, Rivers ex-militants regroup
Pastor Peter Ukangini Owoicho. on Jonathan breaks silence on $2.1 billion arms deal
Afolabi sunday on 8 Killed in Fresh Boko Haram Attack on Borno Villages
Pastor Peter Ukangini Owoicho. on Appeal Court upholds Akpabio’s election
Kayode on Okonjo-Iweala: Dasuki got $322m Abacha loot from me
EMMA BABA on Bayelsa update: Final result postponed ‘indefinitely’
Evboifo Thankgod on Results still expected from Nembe, Southern Ijaw
EMMA BABA on Former PDP chairman escapes assassination attempt
Garba Musa Giginyu on Dickson, Sylva in tight race as results trickle in
Yusuf Bala on Dickson, Sylva in tight race as results trickle in
saleh Mahammad on Dickson, Sylva in tight race as results trickle in
Comrade Adegoke Amuda on Kogi Poll: Tinubu Insists On Faleke
Robert uwadia on Kogi Poll: Tinubu Insists On Faleke
Pastor Peter Ukangini Owoicho. on Wada to lead State Govt delegation to Audu’s burial
Dr Innocent on Court sacks Benue Speaker, orders fresh election
Online Editor on Vacancies at Kings University (KICC University), Ode- Omu, Osun State
immanuel on Vacancies at Kings University (KICC University), Ode- Omu, Osun State
mene stanley on Jonathan’s camp kicks over 2019 PDP zoning
Theophilus Emmanuel on PDP senators move to stop transfer of approved ministerial nominees list to Presidency fails
Robert uwadia on PDP senators move to stop transfer of approved ministerial nominees list to Presidency fails
fayo on Group insists on Okonjo-Iweala’s probe over $2.2m GAVI’s refund
Uwastic on Group insists on Okonjo-Iweala’s probe over $2.2m GAVI’s refund
Akhabue Reuben on Phillips Consulting recruiting for Netcom- successor to NITEL – 16 Positions
Afeez on Group insists on Okonjo-Iweala’s probe over $2.2m GAVI’s refund
Rukayat on Group insists on Okonjo-Iweala’s probe over $2.2m GAVI’s refund
Afeez on Group insists on Okonjo-Iweala’s probe over $2.2m GAVI’s refund
aniefiok on Three APC chieftains jostle to replace Lai Mohammed
Pastor Peter Ukangini Owoicho. on New INEC chairman: Buhari is a sectional leader, says Fayose
Aidaghese Moses on FG to announce new Head of Service
Aidaghese Moses on Buhari fires Head of Service, Kifasi
EMMA BABA on Director of radio Biafra granted bail
EMMA BABA on Fani Kayode urges Buhari to release Kanu
EMMA BABA on INEC can’t fix dates for Bayelsa, Kogi elections now- Falana
Peter owoicho on Jonathan writes Obasanjo
EMMA BABA on PDP mocks APC candidates for Kogi, Bayelsa polls
PRESIDOO on PDP mocks APC candidates for Kogi, Bayelsa polls
Salihu Anako Momoh on APC Appeal Panel calls for cancellation of Kogi primary
Isah umar on APC Appeal Panel calls for cancellation of Kogi primary
Quaum bobby on Tribunals nullify 2 PDP senators’ election
Engr. Rasheed on APC Appeal Panel calls for cancellation of Kogi primary
McMike on Rivers senator submits anti-Amaechi petition
bobmanuel franklyn, k. on Rivers senator submits anti-Amaechi petition
Washington on Bayelsa APC chairman, Sylva clash over running mate
Abiodun ashabi on Tinubu meets anti- Saraki senators
well Tinubu nd others shuld talk 2 demselves nd resolve d grif btw dem.Anti saraki shuld leave d man alone nd allow him 2 concentrate on d affairs of d nation. on Tinubu meets anti- Saraki senators
SUNDAY JOSHUA ASANLU on Tinubu meets anti- Saraki senators
oladele sunday on Tinubu meets anti- Saraki senators
john dele paul on Tinubu meets anti- Saraki senators
Nonso Uche on Saudi Tragedy: Iran, Egypt, Nigeria top list of foreign casualties
BAPHARSMR.NONAME on Code of Conduct Bureau begins probe of pro- Saraki senators
Taiwo on Code of Conduct Bureau begins probe of pro- Saraki senators
oris shola on Code of Conduct Bureau begins probe of pro- Saraki senators
ALADE ABIMBOLA on Code of Conduct Bureau begins probe of pro- Saraki senators
Eunice Abiola on Anti-Saraki senators set to ask for his resignation
Isaac Jimoh on Gov. Ahmed appoints Awodun as pioneer head of Revenue Service
B.Alpheus on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Akin Oluwabgeyi on Bayelsa APC Primary: Alaibe set to dump APC for Labour Party
EMMA BABA on APC cancels Bayelsa primary
EMMA BABA on Bayelsa APC Primary: Alaibe set to dump APC for Labour Party
Ezor cletus eborty on World shortest man Chandra Dangi dies aged 75
Akin Oluwabgeyi on Terrorist kingpin, 42 others arrested along Banki axis
Akin Oluwabgeyi on ASUU dissociates self from countdown banner at LASU
Akin Oluwabgeyi on Irregularities, violence mar APC gov primary in Bayelsa
PAULOO on 7 interesting facts about 2Face Idibia as he turns 40
EMMA BABA on Tribunal upholds Senator Adeola’s election
OYEBODE SODIQ on APC govs meet over ministerial appointments
RichFem on Ekiti sets up committee on airport project
Princess Isamade JP on Rise of the Muslim Bishop
PRESIDOO on MASSOB tells Ndigbo to reject Buhari’s appointments
Jojiordain on MASSOB tells Ndigbo to reject Buhari’s appointments
DanMusa on Shocker awaits APC godfathers as Buhari is set to unfold his cabinet
patrick alfred on Shocker awaits APC godfathers as Buhari is set to unfold his cabinet
Abubakar sani on Massive recruitment at Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency
Abubakar sani on Massive recruitment at Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency
Adah Idoko Anthony on Shocker awaits APC godfathers as Buhari is set to unfold his cabinet
tola dosumu on Shocker awaits APC godfathers as Buhari is set to unfold his cabinet
RANKY TOM ANOH on Shocker awaits APC godfathers as Buhari is set to unfold his cabinet
Musa on Shocker awaits APC godfathers as Buhari is set to unfold his cabinet
ovwodorume on Shocker awaits APC godfathers as Buhari is set to unfold his cabinet
Henry Awogor on Shocker awaits APC godfathers as Buhari is set to unfold his cabinet
sirOscie. on No rivalry with Atiku over APC BoT chair- Tinubu
Gift Obulor on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
maku oluwasegun on Massive Recruitment for Academic and Non-Academic Staff Positions at Hallmark University (103 Positions)
Ogechi Umeh on World shortest man Chandra Dangi dies aged 75
Ogechi Umeh on Gov Al-Makura postpones cash payment of staff salaries
Olawumi on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Quadri Titilayo on Job Vacancies for Primary School Teachers in Lagos State Public Primary Schools
Aidaghese Moses on Buhari meets with Amaechi in Aso Rock
oyewale yetunde abiola on Massive Recruitment for Academic and Non-Academic Staff Positions at Hallmark University (103 Positions)
Edy on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Pastor Peter Ukangini Owoicho. on 90% NASS members have cases with EFCC – Prince Audu
Pastor Peter Ukangini Owoicho. on ICPC probes former govs Amaechi, Kwankwaso, Chime, Shema
Ojo Rotimi Olabisi on Appointment: Rivers APC alleges gang-up against Amaechi
thomas collins on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Baba Sege on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Evboifo Thankgod on Senator Sani blast Fayose, says the governor is suffering political depression
Evboifo Thankgod on Senator Sani blast Fayose, says the governor is suffering political depression
Evboifo Thankgod on Senator Sani blast Fayose, says the governor is suffering political depression
jwhite on 3 killed, 121 arrested as rival cults clash in Abeokuta
lawah m t on Massive teachers recruitment by the Kaduna State Government
Bright Longe on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Aina titilayo elizabeth on Massive Recruitment for Academic and Non-Academic Staff Positions at Hallmark University (103 Positions)
Raina ovie on FG reverses Alvan Ikoku from University to College of Education
Evboifo Thankgod on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Evboifo Thankgod on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
mutiu on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Alberto Agu on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
olushara on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Chinedu on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Ugwu Kingsley. Analyst. on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Evang. Stanley Obiajunwa on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Evang. Stanley Obiajunwa on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Evang. Stanley Obiajunwa on SGF: Amaechi jets out to London in anger
Standard on Kanu Nwakwo’s hotel gets conditions for re-opening
Standard on Suicide bomber in Borno blows off himself for fear of arrest
tuges on Lagos APC urges Shelle to resign for deceiving PDP, Lagosians
tuges on APC leaders shun Fashola’s book presentation
ife news on Seven top contenders emerge to succeed late Ooni
uba on Buhari to welcome PDP defectors in Bayelsa
Ogunsakin Folorunso Dammy on Massive Recruitment for Academic and Non-Academic Staff Positions at Hallmark University (103 Positions)
olatunde on Massive job vacancies at Achievers University Ondo
Prince Douye Reuben Saroh on Buhari to welcome PDP defectors in Bayelsa
is kanu Nwankwo hotel d problem? on Kanu Nwakwo’s hotel gets conditions for re-opening
uba on Security agents bar Jonathan’s wife from airport’s VIP lounge
Vincent London on Obasanjo angry over leakage of Turai’s secret visit
olakunle alex on Turai Yar’Adua runs to Obasanjo for help over daughter’s case with EFCC
Serkan on Buhari to visit United States with 32-man delegation
Sulaimanramon on Banks seized state bailout funds over debts
Umar Jibia on Suicide bomber in Borno blows off himself for fear of arrest
solution on Security agents bar Jonathan’s wife from airport’s VIP lounge
Yahaya on Security agents bar Jonathan’s wife from airport’s VIP lounge
Jennifer michael on Security agents bar Jonathan’s wife from airport’s VIP lounge
Jennifer Michael on Security agents bar Jonathan’s wife from airport’s VIP lounge
okj on CJN bars politicians from his residence, office
FEMOO on APC governors reject Fayose as NGF deputy chairman
Lionheart on APC governors reject Fayose as NGF deputy chairman
CHRIS EKWEZIE on Human Rights Watch asks Obama to force Buhari to endorse gay rights
CHRIS EKWEZIE on Gunmen kill PDP chieftain, 12 others in Benue
Kingham ibrahim mba on Taraba ex-military governor, Dickson dies
Amarachi on Mother of three found dead in Ekiti
CHRIS EKWEZIE on New Service Chiefs to formally take over from predecessors on Thursday
JIMOH DAUDA ABIODUN on Obama to break tradition for Buhari
okj on PDP writes Buhari, warns President against “cosmetic governance”

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv