The German Bundesliga is witnessing a real title race this season, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund leading the charts at the top and RB Leipzig not far behind them.

Though Bayern, having won the last 10 league titles in Germany, are favourites this time as well, Dortmund aren’t as far behind as they have been over the last few seasons.

Going into the Schalke game, Dormtund and Bayern stood level on points, but questions remained over their ability to keep the title race going.

When former Borussia Dortmund player Paul Lambert was asked about the title race, he admitted that the Edin Terzic-led side has come quite close to Bayern this time.

“I think the title race is really wide open this year. I think what Dortmund have done in the last 10 games or so since the break. It’s been outstanding really. The run of of us been incredible the way they’ve played, the way they’ve handled the European scene. I think they were unlucky against Chelsea. The the support they took to London was incredible. I I’ve seen that for myself.

“I think what they’ve done this year has made Bayern realise that they are close to them. I think the league can be really really close this year, and I think if Dortmund stay on Bayern’s tails, as they say, until they play them, anything can happen when they go to meet them.

“Hopefully, the guys can keep playing the way they want to play, and keep winning because if they can win this title this year, it would be an incredible achievement,” he told NDTV in a select media interaction.

Lambert was also asked about the future of midfielder Jude Bellingham, arguably their best player at the moment. The Englishman has been linked with a number of top European clubs, including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, etc. When asked about his future, Lambert said that he wants Bellingham to stay at Dortmund for a long time.

“I know. I’ve met him. I’ve seen Jude play. He is a really nice lad. What he’s done for Borussia Dortmund, it’s been really incredible. I think he’ll get better, and if you can keep his feet on the ground and remain humble, then he can do anything he wants to.

“Would I like him to stay at Borussia Dortmund? Absolutely. I think the club has been great for him. I think he’s been great for the club. and if he can get a Bundesliga title, I think it would be a great honour for him. He’s only 19, and I would like to see him stay a long time there, but you know yourself in the in the modern game anything can happen so. But for Jude, I think it’s it’s important to win a title when he is still here,” he said.