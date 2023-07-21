Borno Muslims, Christians hold special prayers for rain

Thousands of Muslims and Christians in Maiduguri trooped out en masse on Friday to pray for peace and steady rainfall in Borno.

While Muslim faithful observed the prayer in their respective mosques, Christian faithful of different denominations gathered at First Baptist Church, Maiduguri, for the prayers.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, and officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had on Thursday urged the faithful to pray for divine intervention over the shortage of rainfall.

The monarch also directed all district and village heads across the state to mobilise their subjects to support the needy, orphans, and disabled as part of the prayers.

He advised all parents to counsel their wards to desist from immoral behaviours, misconduct, social vices, and drug abuse, as well as urging all traders and business operators to fear Allah in conducting their lawful businesses.

In his words of exhortation during the prayer session for Christians at the Baptist Church, the state chairman of CAN, Most Rev John Bakeni, urged the faithful to seek God’s face and abide by His ways in their dealings for good tidings.

Also, the Bishop of Maiduguri Anglican Diocese, Rev Emmanuel Morris, prayed to God to grant the state peace and fruitful rainfall for a bumper harvest.