Monday, April 24, 2023
Borno Hisbah shaves youths’ hair, says it’s against morals [PHOTOS]

The Hisbah Command in Borno State has shaved the hairs of a number of young men in the state.

The security outfit justified what some have described as rights violation, saying the haircut were done during the Eid celebration.

A statement on its Facebook page said its personnel carried out “the task of monitoring the interaction of young men and women.”

 

It noted that “army is determined to see that the young people come up with new and inappropriate habits during the prayer ceremony.”

Hisbah commander, Abdurrahaman Musa explained why the personnel carried out the action.

“We gave the children a haircut because the haircut on the children’s head is contrary to morals and morals and the culture of Borno State,” he said.

