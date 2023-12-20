The Center for Justice on Religious And Ethnicity in Nigeria (CJREN) has accused Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State of deliberately excluding Christians in the state from the Federal Government palliatives given to the citizens and residents of the state.

The CJREN Director-General, Reverend Kallamu Dikwa, stated this, while alleging that Christians in the state are always excluded from any palliative and assistance brought to the state including the N3billion given by President Bola Tinubu to help those whose family members were killed by Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorists in the state.

The CJREN DG said in a release shared with SaharaReporters that “Any assistance that came to the citizens of the state from the federal government, Christians in the state are always excluded, such as palliative.”

He said that “Last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Maiduguri and gave N3 billion to help those whose family members were killed by Boko Haram insurgency and resurgence, still Christians were excluded from the data capturing.”

Dikwa said that “Christian Community in Gwoza Local Government Area in the state that were completely in IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) camps are still there unlike the Muslims who have been returned to their communities in the area since.”

According to Dikwa, “EYN-Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, Moduganari in Maiduguri, the state capital last year were demolished by Governor Babagana Zulum, where he used security operatives that resulted to the untimely and unwarranted killing of one of our pastor’s son.”

He further alleged that Governor Zulum gave a demolition order to the same church, saying that “On this note, we clearly wish to inform the national CAN, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to know that any breach of peace in Borno state is a handwork of the current Governor, Babagana Umara Zullum.”

The Borno State government has yet to officially react to the press release put out by Dikwa on the alleged neglect of Christians in some communities