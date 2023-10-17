Borno State Government on Tuesday issued a 12-hour quit notice to brothels and other elements engaging in prostitution and drug trafficking in the Bayan Quarters of Maiduguri.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum gave the directive on Tuesday after visiting the settlement, which is situated around Railway Staff Quarters.

The governor ordered the demolition of brothels and other black spots in Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Zulum gave the directive during a visit to the community which reportedly hosts some brothels and criminal hideouts in Maiduguri.

The area also harbours “minors for commercial sex activities,” according to the statement.

According to the directive, the settlement which harbours criminals and underaged girls for commercial sex activities will be demolished in 72 hours. However, the illegal brothels were given 12 hours to vacate the area.

In October 2019, the then-justice commissioner for the state, Mr Kaka Shehu Lawan, said about 20 brothels, alcohol joints, and illegal hotels had been destroyed for violating extant state laws banning their operations.

According to him, three hotels were also shut down for allowing underaged girls to be drugged and sexually abused by adults.

Some of the hotels were also accused of promoting same-sex relationships.