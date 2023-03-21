Boris Johnson admits he misled Parliament over Partygate – but says ‘he didn’t mean to’

Boris Johnson has admitted that the Commons was “misled by his statements” about Partygate – but insisted he did not do so “intentionally or recklessly”.

His lawyers have compiled a 52-page dossier attempting to defend the former Prime Minister from accusations of lying to Parliament over pandemic-era parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson will be hauled before the Commons Privileges Committee for an explosive showdown on Wednesday over whether he deliberately misled MPs with what he knew about lockdown parties in Downing Street.

The shameless ex-PM insists he will be vindicated by inquiry – despite his allies claiming that he is being stitched up by his enemies.

His legal team submitted his defence to the Privileges Committee on Monday afternoon, but it had to be resent due to “a number of errors and typos” with the final version not sent until this morning, the committee said.

The committee said he presented “no new documentary evidence”.

In the document, Mr Johnson said: “I accept that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the Rules and Guidance had been followed completely at No.10.

“But when the statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time.

“I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House on 1 December 2021, 8 December 2021, or on any other date. I would never have dreamed of doing so.”

Rishi Sunak confirmed today that he will not order MPs to go easy on Mr Johnson if the committee recommends sanctions.

He told BBC Breakfast: “These are matters for Parliament and the House and MPs as individuals, rather than for Government. So that is the general process that we will follow.”

The Prime Minister declined to say whether he agreed with some of Mr Johnson’s allies that the process was a “witch hunt”.

He said: “That’s ultimately something for Boris Johnson and he’ll have the committee process to go through and that’s a matter for Parliament. That’s not what I’m focused on.”

Mr Johnson declined to answer questions from the journalists as he left his home in London this morning.