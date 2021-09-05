Boma evicted from #BBNaija Show

Boma Martins Akpore popularly known as Boma has been evicted from BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show after polling the lowest votes from viewers and voters.

His eviction was announced by the show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the third BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Sunday Live eviction show on Sunday.

The 34-year-old ex-footballer and model engaged in a heated confrontation with Angel on Thursday — days after they shared a passionate kiss.

Organisers of BBNaija had announced that Sunday’s eviction will be a ‘Kingsize’ eviction.