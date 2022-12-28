Bolanle Raheem’s Murder: Investigation Report Ready, Forwarded To Nigeria Police Headquarters From Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has forwarded its investigation report on the killing of female lawyer Mrs Omobolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Drambi Vandi, to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria, is in the country’s southwest region.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the information on Wednesday evening on his Twitter account.

“The investigation report was earlier today forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action,” he said.

ASP Vandi attached to Ajiwe Police Station, on Christmas Day reportedly shot dead the female legal practitioner while she was returning home from a Christmas service at Ajah Under-bridge.

It was gathered that after killing Raheem, the trigger-happy policeman fled the scene with his colleagues before another set of policemen later took her remains to a mortuary in the Yaba area of the state.

Raheem’s death has since generated a nationwide outrage with Nigerians from all walks of life calling for the prosecution of the killer police officer and justice for the deceased.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, earlier on Wednesday recommended the immediate suspension of ASP Vandi from the police force while waiting for the detailed report on the incident.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has recommended the immediate suspension of Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi, the officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command, responsible for the shooting and killing of Barrister Omobolanle Raheem while waiting for the detailed report on the incident.

“The suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference. The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

“The IGP reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter,” the IGP said in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.