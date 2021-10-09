Bola Tinubu opens up on London trip

Gunmen suspected to be members of the outlawed Yan Sakai, a vigilance group in Sokoto State, have killed 11 persons, including an Imam, at Mamande village in Gwadabawa local government of Sokoto State.

The victims died on the spot while four persons who sustained gunshot injuries were taken to a hospital by the local government council for treatment.

The Imam who was identified as Malam Aliyu was said to be leading prayers in one of the daily prayer Mosques in Salame.

The incident happened at about 3:30pm on Thursday.

The victims were said to have come from different Fulani settlements around the area to purchase food and other items at the weekly Mamande market.

The Yan Sakai were said to have stormed the market from Goronyo Local Government Area, attacking the victims whom they accused of aiding banditry.

A relative of the Imam, Abdullahi Riskuwa, said his brother was killed unjustifiably because he never had any criminal record.

“He is sound in religion knowledge and had been leading prayers in one of our mosques in Salame town.”

“His only sin was that he belonged to the Fulani tribe.”

According to Riskuwa, Imam Aliyu only went to the market to buy goods when he was killed.

Among those killed at the market, he said, were children and the Yan Sakai went away with their animals.

He called on the government to investigate the matter with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

The state chairman of Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, could not be reached for comment as his telephone line was not reachable when our correspondent attempted to speak with him.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Gwadabawa local government, Aminu Aya, confirmed the attack, saying the Yan Sakai were not from Gwadabawa.

According to him, the deceased were deposited at the Morgue of Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, and some of their relatives went there to recover their corpses.

He however, said that, normalcy was restored in the area.

When contacted, the Public Relation Officer of Sokoto Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said he had not briefed about the development but promised to get the details and call back.

However, he had not done so as at the time of filling this report.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had prohibited the activities of Yan Sakai in the state.