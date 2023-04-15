Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nine Residents In Fresh Attack In Yobe State

No fewer than nine people have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists in a fresh attack at Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Some residents of Buni Gari said they got wind of the attack on Thursday when one Shettima Dawi went to scout for firewood a few kilometres away but could not return home.

The situation prompted his relatives and neighbours to mobilise to find his whereabouts in the bush, only to be attacked by the suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

“10 persons have been killed by the suspected insurgents after they went to look for their brother (Shettima Dawi) who left home yesterday (Thursday) to scout for firewood a few kilometres away from Buni Gari but could not return home,” the residents told Channels TV.

“Among all of the 10 persons that went to the bush to look for Shettima, only one person escaped with some injuries and is receiving treatment, the rest including the first victim, Shettima Dawi were all killed.”

However, the spokesman of the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the attack said contrary to reports, nine persons were killed by the terrorists.