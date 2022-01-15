Boko Haram returns to Chibok, kills three, burn down houses

At least three civilians have been killed when suspected militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province raided a village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday evening.

The insurgent group stormed Kautikari village near Chibok town at exactly 4:pm, shooting sporadically and burning down several houses, according to security sources.

According to the source, the attackers came with five utility vehicles, mounted with anti-aircraft guns and moved without any resistance.

He said they spent about two hours moving from house to house in the village.

The source said,”They came on five vehicles to attack Kautikari village and started shooting all angles, three persons lost their lives and many houses were burnt down including a church and school.”

It was gathered that the villagers fled to Chibok town for safety|.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new leader of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.