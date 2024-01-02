Boko Haram kills 12, abducts 1 in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in military uniform have killed 12 persons and abducted one in Gatamarwa and Tsiha communities in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The latest attack came barely two weeks after the insurgents perpetrated a similar attack in Chibok, where they killed two persons and looted food stuff in some houses before settling them ablaze.

The Police Public Relations officer, Borno State command, ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth, confirmed the attack saying 12 corpses were recovered.

“The gunmen shot sporadically at the people in the two communities. So far, 12 corpses were recovered and two were injured,” he said.

He said the police commissioner and other security heads had ordered discreet investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

The terrorists were said to have stormed the community of Gatamarwa around 5pm on Monday during the New Year celebration.

Sources said insurgents carrying weapons stormed the communities in large number.

“The insurgents who were heavily armed with AK-47 rifles, came on motorcycles, in Hilux vans and opened fire on mourners returning from Gatamarwa.

“They later attacked another Tsiha community near Shikarkir and killed three people and abducted a young lady. They burnt houses after looting their foodstuffs,” one of the sources said.