Boko Haram kills 10 in Yobe town

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed 10 people in Buni Gari town in Gujba Local Government area of Yobe State.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when one Abba Sheti Gawi, 40, was reportedly kidnapped and killed by the terrorists after he went to Gangatilo area to cut wood.

Sources said friends and relatives of the victim searched for him in the area but they were ambushed and killed by the insurgents.

“For now, including the first victim, over 10 people have lost their lives. We have seen the military and other security personnel are going to the area for emergency response,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Dungus Abdulkareem, confirmed the incident, but said nine people were killed by the terrorists.

According to him, the youths were ambushed and killed when they went to the area to search for Sheti Gawi, who was kidnapped and killed by Boko Haram.

He added that a team led by the DPO of the area, DSP Idris Haruna, visited the scene and later released the deceased to their relatives.