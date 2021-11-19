breaking
Boko Haram kidnap 22 secondary schoolgirls in Niger for marriage
Gunmen suspected to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect have allegedly kidnapped a total of 22 girls in Kurebe community in Rafi local government area of Niger State on Thursday.
It was learnt the gunmen stormed the community and whisked the girls between 14 and 17 years purportedly to marry them.
It was gathered that before the abduction, the suspected sect members had informed the community to withdraw the girls from school as they (gunmen) would be coming for them.
Confirming the incident, a source from the area who would not want the name to be mentioned on prints expressed shock over the development, ” they actually carried out their threat without any resistance or any security check”.
According to the source, the group leader simply known as Malam Sadiku has been freely preaching weird Islamic ideology for several months in the area, despite reporting the development to relevant authorities with no action taken.
It would be recalled that the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, had earlier raised the alarm on several occasions that an Islamic group whose mode of operation is similar to Boko Haram had hoist its flag in Kaure a village close to Kurebe.
The state Police Public Relations Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for confirmation.
breaking
Buhari to Igbo Leaders: I’ll consider your demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, but…
President Muhammadu Buhari has said releasing Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally will negate the principles of separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary.
The President, has, however, promised to consider the request of some Southeast elders who were at the statehouse earlier on Friday to discuss the security situation in the region.
Buhari had made the promise when he received a group under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, at State House, Abuja.
Chief Mbazulike Amaechi had pleaded for a political, rather than military solution, for the situation in the southeast, requesting that if Kanu was released to him as the only First Republic Minister still alive, he would no longer say the things he had been saying.
The nonagenarian said he could control Kanu, “not because I have anything to do with them (IPOB), but I am highly respected in Igbo land today.”
He had described the situation in the Southeast as painful and pathetic, lamenting that businesses have collapsed while education is crumbling with fear everywhere.
Chief Amaechi said twice he had interfaced with Nnamdi Kanu in the past and the latter rescinded orders earlier given on civil disobedience.
“I don’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa. Mr President, I want you to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and you quenched the fire.”
In response to the request by the elder statesman, President Buhari promised to consider a lighter resolution but worried that such would interfere with the principles of separation of power between the Executive and Judiciary.
Buhari said, “You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary. God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with a very sharp memory. A lot of people half your age are confused already. But the demand you made is heavy. I will consider it,” he said.
Stressing his policy of non-interference with the Judiciary, President Buhari said when Kanu jumped bail, got arrested and was brought back to the country, he did not interfere but allowed the system to take its course.
“I said the best thing was to subject him to the system. Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from the outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity.”
Other members of the delegation to the President include Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Governor of Anambra State, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church, Chief Barrister Goddy Uwazurike, former President of Igbo socio-cultural group, Aka Ikenga, and Mr Tagbo Mbazulike Amaechi.
breaking
Nigerian Olympic gold medallist, Paul Kehinde is dead
The current world record-holder in the men’s 65kg weightlifting category, Paul Kehinde, aka Olumi Agberin, is dead.
Kehinde was also a former world number 1 Para Powerlifter, Olympic Gold medallist and Commonwealth Games Champion.
Kehinde died on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 33 years old.
He was born in Epe, Lagos State.
His achievements include winning Silver at the 2011 World Championship, Gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and Gold at the 2015 All African Games (setting an African record of 214 kg).
He also won Gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games (broke the world record twice with lifts of 218kg and 220kg), Gold at the Mexico World Championship with another world record lift of 220kg and another Gold at the 2018 FAZZA World Para-Powerlifting Championship with a record-breaking lift of 220kg.
He won Silver at 2018 Commonwealth Games, Australia and Gold at the 2018 African championship.
breaking
NBS: GDP grew by 4.03% in third quarter
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday revealed that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.03 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, compared with the 5. 01 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter of same year.
The Statistician General of the Federation (SGF)/Chief Executive, NBS, Dr. Simon Harry, who revealed this at a media briefing, said the negative impact of the COVID-19 continued to impact on economic performance.
He said despite the slower growth, the Q3 performance was considered a tremendous improvement over both Q1 and Q2 of the year, adding that there had been steady growth of the economy.
In nominal terms, aggregate GDP increased to N45.11 trillion in the period under review, compared with the N39.12 trillion recorded in Q2 and N39.09 trillion in Q3 2020.
In the same vein, real GDP which shows volume of economic activities, stood at N18.54 trillion, higher by N1.85 trillion compared to N16.69 trillion in Q2 as well as higher by N718.57 billion when compared to N17.82 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The economy was largely driven by the non-oil sector which accounted for 92.51per cent of GDP, while the oil sector contributed 7.49 per cent to growth in Q3.
Daily oil production averaged 1.57 million barrels per day (mbpd) compared to 1.61mbpd in Q2 and 1.67mbpd in Q3 2020.
Oil growth rate stood at -10.73 per cent in real terms in the review period.
The SGF explained that the negative GDP figures recorded in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic had serious base effects on output figures for Q2 and Q3.
Harry said: “I must state that the improvement being seen in the output growth over the last four quarters depicts a steady progress made in stemming the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated negative impact on livelihood, well-being, and the economy.
“Globally, many countries have witnessed an improvement in economic performances compared to 2020 when COVID-19 was endemic.”
He said economic recovery remained a gradual process that requires consistent collective efforts to improve economic activities across the institutional sectors.
He explained: “However, in Nigeria the prospect of full recovery is glaring provided the current trend of improved economic performance is sustained in the rest of the year and beyond.”
Agriculture contributed 29.94 per cent to real GDP, higher than the 23.78 per cent recorded in Q2 while manufacturing accounted 8.96 per cent higher than the 8.69 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter.
Also, trade contributed 14.93 per cent to GDP, lower than the 16.66 per cent recorded in Q2.
“You might be looking at the 5.01 per cent as being higher than the 4.03 per cent but when you look at the base effects, you discover that the margin between the two, certainly that of the third quarter was a higher figure compared to the 5.01 per cent as released in the second quarter of the year,” the SGF added.
He insisted the economy was growing rather than declining.
“There was serious base effects affecting the figure because Q3 2020 recorded negative rate while Q2 2020 recorded negative rate. And so if you consider the margin between the two figures, you will discover that the economy certainly is growing rather than decreasing. It is the base figures that have influenced the figure for this year,” he added.
Latest News
- Buhari to Igbo Leaders: I’ll consider your demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, but…
- Boko Haram kidnap 22 secondary schoolgirls in Niger for marriage
- Paul Kehinde: Five things you don’t know about the late Nigerian Olympic gold medallist
- Nigerian Olympic gold medallist, Paul Kehinde is dead
- Meet Emmanuella Aderopo, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal 1 new bride
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Cellphone exposure may harm-sperm
-
breaking1 day ago
PHOTOS: Strike of Nigerian rail workers begins
-
breaking2 days ago
VIDEO: Some cabals have taken over Nigeria – Gov Ortom raises alarm
-
breaking1 day ago
FG raises power tariff December, begins free meters purchase
-
breaking2 days ago
Police cordon off APC national secretariat over protest rumour
-
BUSINESS13 hours ago
States to get N18.2bn each in fresh budget support facility
-
NEWS2 days ago
US Secretary of State visit to Aso Rock – What to expect
-
breaking13 hours ago
Nigerian Olympic gold medallist, Paul Kehinde is dead