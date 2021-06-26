NEWS
Boko Haram, ISWAP pick AlKhuraishi as new leader
Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, ISWAP have mended fences and jointly picked a new leader, called Aba Ibrahim Al-Hashimiyil AlKhuraishi.
In a 13 minute video just released by the groups, the terrorists belonging to the rival extremist groups reunited, by placing their hands atop one another.
They also chanted words of solidarity, to demonstrate their unity and togetherness.
They thereafter pledged their allegiance to one Aba Ibrahim Al-Hashimiyil AlKhuraishi, whom they unanimously ordained as ‘Khalifan Muslimai’, translated as “The Leader of all Muslims”.
Four insurgents, drawn from the defunct Boko Haram and ISWAP sects, in the clip, were seen pledging their loyalty to the new Commander while speaking in Arabic, Hausa, English and Fulfulde.
One of the speakers confirmed the report that intelligence services played critical roles in creating divisions in the camps of the terrorists when he claimed that, “the enemies succeeded in dividing us, but we are now back.”
In the video, the unidentified terrorist element who first spoke, extended his greeting to the new Leader, Khuraishi, thanking him for bringing them together, eventually.
Pledging his loyalty, he said every member of Boko Haram and ISWAP should be happy that they are now united.
Another terrorist, while speaking in Hausa, ‘warmly’ greeted Al-Hashimiyil Khuraishi, assuring that he and his colleague-insurgents will not flout his orders and commandments.
He expressed delight that they are now back as one ‘indivisible entity’, after the mutual hatred that hitherto divided them, gave way.
Another ISWAP fighter, who was wielding a sophisticated gun hung on his neck, thundered: ” What is left now is Jihad. We will not stop fighting the unbelievers.
“All the disbelievers have entered trouble.”
According to the daredevil terrorist, every Boko Haram and ISWAP member must be ready to fight under the directive of their new Leader, for them to survive, and succeed.
The video was silent on the fate of 24 year-old, Bakura Sahaba Modu, who was announced last week by Boko Haram as successor to Abubakar Shekau.
It also did not mention the fate of Al Barnawi, son of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf. Al Barnawi heads ISWAP.
If anything, the video may be signs of further factionalisation among the terrorists, who have waged insurgency war against Nigeria and its neighbours since 2009.
On 25 June, a video was also in circulation showing Boko Haram fighters pledging allegiance to ISWAP.
NEWS
2021 UTME: JAMB suspends use of USSD code, announces 4 new steps on how to check results
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of USSD code 55019 for checking the recently released 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.
Spokesperson for JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Saturday, June 26, advised candidates to visit the Board’s website to access their results,
He explained that challenges associated with the USSD code prompted the exam body to adopt the new results-checking process.
Benjamin said: “It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges.
Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result.”
He said the new process of checking result involves the following steps: 1. Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng 2. On the menu bar, click on efacility 3. On the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip 4. Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result.
Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access .
NEWS
VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’
King Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song, Ade Ori Okin, off Fuji The Sound album, has no doubt spread beyond the shores of Africa to other parts of the world.
A video of Reverend sisters dancing to the hit song has taken the internet by storm.
The sisters could be seen enjoying themselves as the song was being sung by a musician at an event.
Just like the musician who was feeling the song, the Reverend sisters could not help but bust into different dance moves to the track.
Others at the event could not help but laugh as they cheered them on to continue dancing.
Because they are Reverend sisters doesn’t stop them from dancing, does it?
Watch Video below:
https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/552556352820974/
NEWS
Governor AbdulRazaq commissions Kwarapoly auditorium after 20 years
Kwara State Governo,r AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commissioned the twenty-year-old Kwara State Polytechnic auditorium.
The project was initiated by the late former Governor Mohammed Lawal in 2001.
Speaking at the inauguration of the auditorium on Friday, the governor said the commissioning underscores his commitment to ensure that all abandoned projects funded with tax-payers are completed as resources permit.
According to him the construction of the auditorium started got stalled on the altar of politics of who conceived what.
” In 2019, I pledged not to let Kwara be a mortuary of abandoned projects. The commissioning of this facility is therefore a fulfilment of that pledge.
He stated that projects like the Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses of Kwara State University, which he inherited, will be funded to completion
He also disclosed that he has approved another round of scholarships to boost the morale of hard-working students.
Latest News
- PDP faction elects Sen. Uba as guber candidate
- Denmark crush Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final
- Boko Haram, ISWAP pick AlKhuraishi as new leader
- 2021 UTME: JAMB suspends use of USSD code, announces 4 new steps on how to check results
- VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’
Trending
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
Arsenal will not stop Saliba from going to the Olympics with France
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
The worst places to have sex!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ebonyi Commissioner ‘rises from dead’
-
LIFESTYLES13 hours ago
5 things you should not do in your new relationship!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari jets out to London again for medical trip
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP dissolves executive committee in Anambra
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Governor AbdulRazaq commissions Kwarapoly auditorium after 20 years
-
NEWS2 days ago
Dangote awarded Cameroon’s second highest National Honour