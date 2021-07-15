NEWS
Boko Haram/ISWAP, bandits face fire as 6 Super Tucano departs US for Nigeria
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday said the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed United States of America and it will arrive the country before the end of July.
Spokesman of NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who disclosed to journalists in Abuja said, the 6 aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries.
He listed the countries to include: Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria.
Gabkwet added, ”An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.”
Nigeria requested the 12 aircraft from the United States in order to fight ongoing insecurity in the country.
The A-29 Super Tucano deal between the US and Nigeria is the largest defence sale to an African country.
The armed turboprops will conduct strikes against Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province and bandits in North-East and North-West regions.
Nigeria paid $462 million for twelve Tucanos and other weapons in 2018.
The payment covers Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) systems for six of them.
The aircraft have Paveway II guided bombs, laser-guided rockets, 12.7 mm ammunition, unguided bombs and infrared sensors.
Two killed as armed robbers attack UBA in Ondo
Two people were killed on Thursday when armed robbers attacked a branch of the United Bank for Africa in Ilaramokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of the State. Ondo State
The robbers numbering ten were said to have, arrived the bank in the afternoon, shooting sporadically to scare people.
The passers-by were said to have fled to different directions following sporadic shooting by the robbers.
The attackers were said to have spent few minutes in the bank and carted away undisclosed amount of money.
Senate rejects electronic transfer of election results
The Senate Thursday rejected Clause 52(3) of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which provided for electronic transfer of election results.
The clause which led to the division of the chamber saw 52 Senators voting against the clause, 28 other Senators were in support of the clause while 28 Senators were not available to vote.
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, abstained from voting.
Before the voting, the upper chamber was throw in chaos.
The Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission chaired by Senator Kabir Gaya had recommended that the Electoral umpire transmit results of elections to avoid rigging, particularly it has been the yearning of Nigerians.
The proceeding went well until Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi suggested an amendment to the clause.
Sabi said: “I am Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and I want to propose an amendment to Clause 52(3) read that Electoral electronic means of transmission can take place provided that the Commission may adjudge the network to be adequate enough and be approved by the National Assembly.”
Buhari’s Govt is helpless, Kukah tells US Congress
Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has told the United States Congress Commission that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is helpless.
Kukah, who addressed the congress over the rising insecurity in the country, said the current administration has been unable to tackle the security challenges like it promised to do before taking power in 2015.
The fight against insecurity was one of the major campaign promises of Buhari in the build up to the 2015 elections.
During his virtual presentation to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission in Washington, DC, Kukah said Nigerians were yet to see any tangible move towards tackling insecurity.
He also accused Buhari of deliberately appointing more people of his ethnicity and faith into political offices.
“The North, even the whole country, is invaded by armed bandits, kidnappers etc, who attack communities at will. The fact that the government seems to be either helpless or uninterested in dealing decisively with these people has added more confusion.
“The contradiction here is that the President has blatantly pursued nepotistic agenda and policies that show very clearly his preference for men and women of his faith.
“For the first time in Nigeria, the people heading the three arms of government – President, Senate President, Speaker and Chief Justice – are all Muslims. These are all fine gentlemen, but that is not the point. The level of rivalry between Christians and Muslims has worsened. This kind of situation has never happened before.
“The story of Leah Sharibu suggests very clearly that there is, in many instances, a relationship between the conditions in which people find themselves and their faith.
“In 2020, some of our priests in the North were killed. The extremists kidnapped our children and forcefully converted them to Muslims. What is significant here is that we are in a democracy; with weak structures and institutions. These are existential issues. So, we require practical assistance that can help us and our children,” he said.
The presidency is yet to officially react to Kukah’s latest comments.
While reacting to Kukah’s critical comments in April, Malam Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, had accused the bishop of playing partisan politics.
Back then, Kukah had said the Boko Haram crisis had worsened under Buhari.
“Father Kukah has said some things that are inexplicable in his Easter massage. But, in saying that the Boko Haram terrorism is worse than it was in 2015, he did not speak like a man of God. Kukah should go to Borno or Adamawa to ask the citizens there the difference between 2014 and 2021,” Shehu had said.
