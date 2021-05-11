Boko Haram distributes Ramadan packages, cash to Borno, Yobe residents

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād have distributed Ramadan welfare packages to some residents of Borno and Yobe states.

The package distributed by the insurgents included rice, beans, millet, maize, sugar, spageheti and cash gifts.

The gesture according to a military source was to induce the villagers to join the group’s ranks as militants.

“Imagine, they (insurgents) claimed that the gesture was aimed at assisting villagers to perform Ramadan fast and Sallah with ease and happiness, the same villagers they killed their friends and family members,” the source said.