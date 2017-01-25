Boko Haram abducts many women, kills 3 in Borno village

An unspecified number of women have been abducted in Ndagu Village, Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State following a fresh Boko Haram attack on the Village, a security source said on Tuesday.

According to the source, the insurgents came in their numbers and set the entire village ablaze at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

At least three people were killed in the attack.

Askira Uba is located in the southern part of Borno State.

Although the area is relatively peaceful in the past, it suffered several attacks from Boko Haram militants last year.

A resident of the village, Ibrahim Askira, told our correspondent that the villagers are now at the mercy of the insurgents because of inadequate security for people in the area.

“As I speak with you now, many people who fled to the bush have not returned. We are not sure what has happened to them. They took away many women that we are not yet sure of the number,” he said.

“The people in this village are completely traumatized due to this attack. We cannot be sure of our next sleep, I call on the security to be more proactive in dealing with these Boko Haram boys. If the security agents leave us like this, they will finish us,” a local hunter, Aminu, added.