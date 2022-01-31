BUSINESS
Boeing wins Qatar Airways order for 737 Max planes, new 777X freighters
Boeing won a big order from Qatar Airways on Monday as the airline feuds with rival manufacturer Airbus.
Shares of Boeing surged on the orders, up more than 4% in afternoon trading.
The order is worth $34 billion at list prices, the aircraft manufacturer said, though airlines usually receive discounts, especially for such large orders.
At a White House ceremony on Monday, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker signed a provisional order for 25 737 Max 10 jets, the largest model in the Max family, along with options to buy 25 more of the planes. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun attended along with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Qatar’s ambassador to the U.S., Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani.
Freighter debut
The carrier also lined up as Boeing’s first customer for a freighter version of its newest jetliner, the 777X, as the airplane maker marked the official launch of the new air cargo plane.
Qatar signed an order for 34 of the 777X, a giant, twin-engine plane, powered by General Electric, as well as options for 16 more of the jets. The airline also ordered two of Boeing’s current 777 freighter model. Boeing expects the passenger 777X to enter into service in late 2023, about three years behind schedule.
Boeing is making a big bet on air cargo, a relative bright spot in the pandemic. A web of travel restrictions and Covid cases drove down international travel, depriving cargo customers of belly space in passenger planes. Combined with a series of port snarls, air freight demand and prices surged over the past year.
Boeing last week said cargo traffic rose 7% last year from pre-pandemic levels, driving record demand for its freighter planes.
The cargo version of the 777X, whose test flights began two years ago, is also a bet that cargo carriers will seek new aircraft that cut their fuel use and emissions. Boeing says the new cargo jets will be able to fly almost the same payload as a 747-400 freighter but with 25% lower emissions.
Rival Airbus last year said it was launching a freighter version of its A350 widebody plane.
The Max deal with Qatar comes less than two weeks after Airbus said it ended its contract with Qatar Airways for 50 A321neo planes, a rival to the Max jets. Airbus and Qatar Airways have been in a dispute for months over cracked paint and other issues on its A350 planes.
BUSINESS
Wall Street ends volatile month on a high note
U.S. equities ended a volatile month with a rally Monday as dip buyers emerged from last week’s jitters on central bank policy.
The S&P 500 rose 1.9% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 3.3%, securing the best two-day rallies the indexes have seen since April and November 2020, respectively.
Traders were braced for instability following the stock market’s swings in and out of a correction after hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Instead, it was a slow march higher as traders increase their bets the Fed will begin successive rate hikes in March. The dollar was weaker while Treasury yields rose.
“Until the market and the Fed stop leapfrogging each other in terms of interest rate expectations, the market will stay volatile,” wrote Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid, adding he wouldn’t be surprised by a swing in late trading.
The Nasdaq 100 has already recovered 6.6% from a low on Thursday, which can partly be explained by some short covering with traders buying back shares of the richly-valued tech stocks they previously bet against.
Short interest as a percentage of float for constituents in the index reached a roughly nine-month high earlier this month, according to a note from Wells Fargo. That “provides fuel for a short covering rally,” said Christopher Harvey, head of the bank’s equity strategy.
There remains speculation over whether the fed funds rate might increase 25 or 50 basis points at the start of the Fed’s tightening cycle. Yet, Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading Institutional Services, said it didn’t matter.
“Debating between 25 and 50 basis point for March is the equivalent to deciding between using a cup or a bucket to start emptying a swimming pool. One is larger than the other, but the difference is negligible relative to the task,” he said.
This week a flurry of companies from Alphabet Inc. to Exxon Mobil Corp. are expected to report financial results, potentially adding to the market’s volatility.
So far this quarter the stellar run of corporate profitability has continued. Of the 172 S&P 500 companies that have posted results so far, 81% have met or exceeded expectations, and profits have come in about 5% above the levels predicted.
“Equities are right now in a tug-of-war between better economy, better fundamentals and tighter money supply,” Troy Gayeski, chief market strategist at FS Investments, said by phone.
“You’re going to have to deal with market angst but the good news is the economy is on very firm footing and it would take another major exogenous shock, like a pandemic, or some type of major geopolitical situation” to really disrupt the economy and cause a recession, he added.
The MSCI World Index ended January with its worst monthly performance since March 2020. Brent crude posted its best January in at least 30 years, with some predicting prices will surpass $100 a barrel. And Bitcoin traded around $38,400, paring back a drop of almost 20% since the start of 2022.
BUSINESS
Binance restricts 281 Nigerian crypto accounts to ‘prevent fraud’
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, says it restricted the accounts of 281 Nigerian users to prevent fraudulent activities and ensure the security of its platform.
There have been complaints on social media by multiple users of the exchange platform, especially Nigerians.
They alleged that they have been deprived of access to their Binance accounts without any explanation.
Reacting to the reports, Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s chief executive officer, in a letter dated January 29 and addressed to Nigerians, said 38 percent of the affected accounts were restricted at the request of international law enforcement.
“The Nigerian community is one that brings me great pride. Since the inception of Binance, Nigeria and Africa at large have been very special markets to us and for crypto. On hearing the concerns raised by the community, I decided to write to re-emphasize our commitment to you,” the statement, posted on its website, reads.
“First and foremost, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by delays in resolving your customer support requests. User security remains our top priority.
“We love and are devoted to our Nigerian community, but we must ensure that our users are safe.
“As such, protection mechanisms such as KYC, anti-money laundering measures, collaboration with law enforcement, and account restrictions are in place to ensure our community remains protected and that fraudulent activity is prevented. This is a global approach applied in every country.
“Some 281 Nigerian accounts have been affected by these personal account restrictions with approximately 38% of these cases restricted at the request of international law enforcement.
“Regardless, we owe it to you, our users, to deliver the experience you deserve.”
Zhao disclosed that 79 cases have been resolved and the exchange will “continue to work through others”.
He said all non-law enforcement-related cases will be resolved within two weeks.
The CEO also said the exchange will devote more customer service personnel to attend to Nigerians.
“We will dedicate more CS and risk agents with a great understanding of the Nigerian market,” he added.
“Rest assured, we are working hard to attend to all customer service requests.”
In February 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed all banks to close account of persons or entities involved in cryptocurrency transactions within their systems.
The apex bank said transacting in cryptocurrencies portends “risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and criminal activities”.
BUSINESS
Banks cut borrowing from CBN by 46% to N1.3trn
In apparent reflection of the improved liquidity in the interbank money market, banks’ borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, fell by 46 per cent, month-on-month, MoM, to N1.3 trillion in January.
On the other hand banks increased deposit of idle funds with the CBN by 29 per cent, MoM, to N272 billion in January.
The CBN has two short term lending windows for banks, namely, the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) and Repo lending.
While the CBN lends money to banks through the SLF at interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), it also lends money to banks through Repurchase (Repo) arrangement, which involves the purchase of banks’ securities with the agreement to sell back at a specific date and usually for a higher price.
On the other hand, the CBN accepts deposits from banks through its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF).
Data from the CBN shows that banks’ borrowing through Repo arrangement dropped significantly by 41 per cent, MoM in January to N952.79 billion from N1.621 trillion in December last year.
The analysis showed that the decline in banks’ borrowing from the apex bank in January was occasioned by improvement in the volume of idle funds (liquidity) in the interbank money market during the month.
This is reflected in the average daily Opening Position of the market in terms of liquidity which rose by 32 per cent, MoM, to N179.98 billion as at January 28th January from N135.98 billion on December 31st 2021.
