The three bodies of the members of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) who died when a boat conveying 14 of them for a cruise capsized last Saturday were recovered on Monday and buried at Military Cemetery Calabar.

Police, Navy, and Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) authorities confirmed the burial.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of NEMA represented by a delegation headed by Mr Fortunatus Anyanwu has commended the capacity of Nigerian Navy to respond to maritime emergencies in the country.

They applauded the Navy after the burial when they called on the leadership of NNS Victory for their swift response which saved 11 other medical students from perishing.

The delegation said the Navy remains a critical stakeholder in search and rescue operations, particularly in the maritime environment, as well as other disaster management in the country.

Describing the Navy’s rescue of the students as a heroic act, he said they are proud of their capacity.

They recalled the crucial role played by the Navy in rescue operations, movement of relief materials and distribution of palliative materials to flood victims in 2022.

The NEMA delegation further reiterated the effectiveness of Navy Units as part of the architecture for Disaster Response Management in the country.

“We at NEMA will always seek the support of the Navy in disaster management. We must say that your swiftbrrsponse which saved 11 out of the 14 students has been an heroic act. The navy is truly a dependable ally in maritime emergency in Nigeria…”

Welcoming the delegation, Commander of NNS VICTORY, Commodore Vincent Gbaranwi said the Navy will continue to provide safety and security to lives and properties in the nation’s maritime ways.

Commending his men that participated in the rescue efforts, he said “search and rescue” is one of the statutory mandates of the Navy, and a major component of the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directives.

He advised seafarers to always adhere to basic maritime safety requirements to forestall such distress situation.